On Kareena Kapoor's B'day, Sister Karisma, Sister-in-law Saba Pen Adorable Wishes

Actor Kareena Kapoor who is known for her acting prowess and making style statements recently ringed in her 41st birthday. The actor who is celebrating the milestone with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and sons-Jeh, Taimur with a trip to a beachy place, have been giving glimpses of her special day with family. Kareena‘s family members who might have not accompanied the star have been sending their wishes across on social media. Kareena’s sister Karisma, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and sister-in-law Saba took to their respective social media handles to convey their wishes on a joyous day.

Karisma who shares a great bond with her sister took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a bunch of throwback pictures from their childhood. In the pictures, cute little Kareena is seen posing with her big sister Karisma. While captioning the post, Karisma vowed to be by her sister’s side forever and ever. She wrote, “Will always be by ur side Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline, love you the moistest.” Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba also shared a throwback picture of herself with Kareena along with a sweet note. She also wrote, “ Wishing you…today and always love, luck, and lots of love.”

Kareena Kapoor's family extend birthday wishes with heartfelt posts

Kunal Kemmu who shares a great rapport with Kareena, took to his Instagram stories and shared a special picture with the Good Newws actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bebo. We Love You…". Apart from the family members, several friends of the actor from the industry also extended their birthday wishes on their respective social media handles.

After her recent trip to the Maldives with her family, the actor recently jetted off to another with Saif and two kids to ring in her 41st birthday in style. The actor has been sharing a few pictures of the family on her Instagram that show how much she is enjoying the quality time. On the special day, she shared a beautiful picture with Saif on her Instagram story. In the picture, the Bhoot Police actor wrapped his hands around Kareena while the latter looks at the camera to pose. She captioned the picture with today’s date, “21-9-2021”.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood smash hit film, Forrest Gump. The film marks their onscreen reunion after 2012's release Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the Hindi debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. It also has Mona Singh in an essential role.

