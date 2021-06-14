Last Updated:

On Kirron Kher's Birthday, Fans Shower Her With Love, Wish Her 'big And Healthy Life'

June 14 marks actor Kirron Kher's birthday. Several fans and followers took to their Instagram and Twitter handles to send birthday wishes to the actor.

Written By
Riddhi Adsul
Kirron Kher's birthday

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM


Kirron Kher celebrates her birthday today on June 14. The actor-politician turned 69 years old in the year 2021. As wishes were pouring in for the star, Kirron Kher's husband Anupam Kher shared a series of pics and videos with the actor and penned a heartfelt note sending her birthday love. Fans and followers of Kirron Kher bombarded social media by showering her with best wishes and immense love for the actor. Take a look at Kirron Kher's birthday wishes from her fans on Twitter and Instagram. 

Kirron Kher turns 69

A Twitter user shared Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher's picture and penned a lengthy note wishing the former. The user said, "Happy Birthday @KirronKherBJP #KirronKher!! May god give you big and healthy life". The user further added, "May the almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are". 

Another Twitter user shared a creative collage of Kirron Kher's pictures. As seen in this Twitter post, the user wrote in Hindi, details about her birth date and sent her best wishes. The caption read as "हिंदी सिनेमा की सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री एवं चंडीगढ़ से भाजपा सांसद श्रीमती किरण खेर जी को जन्मदिन की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर से कामना है की आप स्वस्थ रहें एवं आपका जीवन सुखमय हों।" (Happy Birthday to the famous actress of Hindi cinema and BJP MP from Chandigarh, Smt. Kirron Kher ji. I pray to God that you stay healthy and have a happy life). 

READ | Kirron Kher donates Rs 1 crore from MPLADS for purchase of ventilators amid COVID-19 surge

A fan page on Twitter shared a picture of Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher. The user also penned a note wishing the actor. The fan page wrote, "Bollywood actress and Lok Sabha member Kirron Kher is celebrating her 69th birthday today". The user futrher added, "On this special day, her fans are giving lots of wishes to Kiran". 

READ | Anupam Kher lauds wife Kirron Kher for allocating funds to buy ventilators amid shortage

 An Instagram user shared a picture of Kirron Kher. Here, the actor stunned in a cream coloured saree and accesriosed her look with a long pearl necklace. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the user said, "Happy birthday to you One of the most celebrated actresses of Hindi cinema kirronkher". 

READ | Kirron Kher corrects herself after backlash on using word 'donated' for MPLADS funds
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Krishan (@ki1071)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @_aapkifarmaish_

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywood_dream)

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Anupam Kher wins Best Actor at NYCIFF 2021, Kirron Kher says 'proud of you'
READ | Kirron Kher leaves message for fans while battling cancer on son's Instagram live, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT