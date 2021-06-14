On Kirron Kher's Birthday, Fans Shower Her With Love, Wish Her 'big And Healthy Life'

Kirron Kher celebrates her birthday today on June 14. The actor-politician turned 69 years old in the year 2021. As wishes were pouring in for the star, Kirron Kher's husband Anupam Kher shared a series of pics and videos with the actor and penned a heartfelt note sending her birthday love. Fans and followers of Kirron Kher bombarded social media by showering her with best wishes and immense love for the actor. Take a look at Kirron Kher's birthday wishes from her fans on Twitter and Instagram.

Kirron Kher turns 69

A Twitter user shared Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher's picture and penned a lengthy note wishing the former. The user said, "Happy Birthday @KirronKherBJP #KirronKher!! May god give you big and healthy life". The user further added, "May the almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are".

Happy Birthday @KirronKherBJP #KirronKher!! May god give you big and healthy life. May the almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are. You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! May God fulfill your all wish 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T8CuN3FZDY — Gaurav Ruparelia (@gauravruparelia) June 13, 2021

Another Twitter user shared a creative collage of Kirron Kher's pictures. As seen in this Twitter post, the user wrote in Hindi, details about her birth date and sent her best wishes. The caption read as "हिंदी सिनेमा की सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री एवं चंडीगढ़ से भाजपा सांसद श्रीमती किरण खेर जी को जन्मदिन की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर से कामना है की आप स्वस्थ रहें एवं आपका जीवन सुखमय हों।" (Happy Birthday to the famous actress of Hindi cinema and BJP MP from Chandigarh, Smt. Kirron Kher ji. I pray to God that you stay healthy and have a happy life).

हिंदी सिनेमा की सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री एवं चंडीगढ़ से भाजपा सांसद श्रीमती किरण खेर जी को जन्मदिन की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर से कामना है की आप स्वस्थ रहें एवं आपका जीवन सुखमय हों। #HBDKirronKher



Kirron Kher Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP Uttar Pradesh Bjp West UP BJP Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/4vnwg0aIh4 — Y.P. SINGH Advocate (@YPSinghAdv1) June 14, 2021

A fan page on Twitter shared a picture of Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher. The user also penned a note wishing the actor. The fan page wrote, "Bollywood actress and Lok Sabha member Kirron Kher is celebrating her 69th birthday today". The user futrher added, "On this special day, her fans are giving lots of wishes to Kiran".

Bollywood actress and Lok Sabha member Kirron Kher is celebrating her 69th birthday today. On this special day, her fans are giving lots of wishes to Kiran. Her husband and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has congratulated the actress on her birthday. #HappyBirthday #Kirron_Kher pic.twitter.com/jdlaZ34ibv — Ananya Panday FC (@APandday) June 14, 2021

Congratulations to smt.Kirron Kher ji for your birthday enjoy your family and friends madam jai sri ram 💯 — Om Prakash (@OmPraka42320320) June 14, 2021

Happy Birthday to Kirron Kher ji , a great social worker ,actress and politician. Aap hamesha khush rahe. — Hari Om Sharma (@hariom081) June 14, 2021

An Instagram user shared a picture of Kirron Kher. Here, the actor stunned in a cream coloured saree and accesriosed her look with a long pearl necklace. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the user said, "Happy birthday to you One of the most celebrated actresses of Hindi cinema kirronkher".

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

