On Kriti Kharbanda's Birthday, Star Reveals She Wants "world To Be COVID-19 Free"

Actor Kriti Kharbanda recently revealed what she wanted for her birthday in an interaction with Hindustan Times. The actor is celebrating her 30th birthday today and talked a bit about life amidst the pandemic. Read ahead to know what the actor said and more about her life.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda's favourite #TaishBuster is none other than beau Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda's birthday wish

Kriti Kharbanda started off her interview by saying that she hoped the world would receive a vaccine and get rid of Coronavirus as soon as possible and added this was her only birthday wish. She then mentioned that it would be very nice to 'go back to living our lives' as people used to. The actor explained how she felt that people learnt many things this year like - how to take care of oneself and also how to take care of 'our surroundings'. She concluded the topic by saying that she hoped the world would become a better place and 'this time quite literally - a safer and a better place'.

Kriti Kharbanda's age has crossed an important threshold and the actor has completed three decades of her life. Talking about her 30th, the actor mentioned that birthdays feel special when one feels like they have grown but the actor wanted this birthday to not be counted due to the pandemic. Contradictory to her own statement, the actor then mentioned that she did feel like she had grown a lot 'this year' and that she had also started realising who she really was.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda stuns her fans by showcasing her pole dancing skills; See video

Taking about the celebration rituals, the actor added that a grand celebration was out of the question and she was going to spend her time while watching her own show. Kirti joked about how she would have to behave more properly now as she had gotten older. She also joked about how her mother would taunt on her on the topic of marriage.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda shares teaser of party song from 'Taish,' fans 'can't wait'

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have also been dating for a while now. Pulkit has been a co-star in Kriti Kharbanda's movies as well, like Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti. The actor recently uploaded a fun post where Pulkit was seen shirtless. Take a look:

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda reveals Pulkit Samrat’s unique obsession; speaks about their wedding plans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.