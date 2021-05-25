On Kunal Kemmu's Birthday, Saba Ali Khan Shares A 'blast From The Past'

Saba Ali Khan's Instagram recently featured a post dedicated to her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on the occasion of his birthday. Kunal Kemmu celebrates his birthday on May 25. On the occasion of Kunal Kemmu's birthday, Saba Ali Khan shared a throwback picture and wished the actor.

Saba Ali Khan's birthday wish for Kunal Kemmu

On the occasion of Kunal Kemmu's birthday, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba took to her Instagram and wished the Lootcase actor. Saba shared a picture that featured Soha, Kunal and herself as they posed for the camera. While sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "Blast from the past, Birthday wishes to my other brother! @kunalkemmu Happy Birthday".

Fans react to Saba Ali Khan's Instagram

Fans quickly reacted to Saba Ali Khan's latest post wishing Kunal Kemmu on his birthday. Most of the fans wished the actor and left their comments. Majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Unseen photos of the Pataudi family

Saba Ali Khan's Instagram recently featured a series of throwback photos of the Pataudi family. The photos included Saif Ali Khan with his wife Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur and also included Soha Ali Khan with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. While sharing the photo, Saba thanked the media for clicking their picture. Saba wrote "Flashback...!Finale. Media ...captured the Moment! #Thank you ...too ,for also giving us ...these memories. And including me. Sincerely... You guys ..isn't it nice to look back at these times ..smile ..and remember the good old days... What would we do..If we didn't have photographs." Here are some photos of the Pataudi family.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the comedy thriller movie Lootcase. The movie featured Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal in lead roles, and Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles. Upon its release, the movie met with positive reviews for its humour, tone and comical performances by its cast. In the same year, Kunal was seen in the action thriller movie Malang. He played the role of Michael Rodrigues who was the main antagonist of the movie.

IMAGE: KUNAL KEMMU AND SABA ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.