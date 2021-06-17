Last Updated:

On Lisa Haydon's Birthday, Netizens Wish 'Queen' Actor With 'stunning' Pics

Lisa Haydon's birthday was celebrated by all of her fans who shared stunning pictures of the actor and model as they wished her well in her life.

Written By
Valentina Notts
Lisa Haydon's birthday

IMAGE: LISA HAYDON'S INSTAGRAM


On June 17, 2021, Lisa Haydon's birthday was celebrated not only by the actor herself but also by her fans from all over the world. Her fans came together on Twitter and began sharing some of her most stunning pictures from over the years. The actor has been part of some of the most gorgeous photoshoots with the biggest names in the industry and those pictures have surfaced today as fans wished her well. Pictures from her earlier pregnancies also surfaced as she is currently pregnant. The actor is pregnant with her third child and used her birthday as a chance to celebrate her baby shower.

Lisa Haydon's birthday wishes from fans

Netizens had only kind words and praises to bestow on Lisa Haydon on her birthday. They wished her a very happy birthday and blessings as she was about to welcome her third baby. People even wished her by saying that she was the most stunning actor in all of Bollywood. Others remembered her most iconic roles and praised her for her versatility. People also used the chance to circulate her baby shower pictures which she is celebrating on her birthday. Overall, the day was used to praise the actor's beauty and skills and commemorate her time in the industry.

READ | Evelyn Sharma ties the knot, Lisa Haydon gushes over 'stunning' wedding picture
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

On Thursday morning, Lisa Haydon, who is carrying her third child with Dino Lalwani, posted photos from her baby shower to her Instagram account. Her baby shower pics were really stunning. Lisa and her companions are dressed in white clothing. Lisa Haydon stated in her caption, identifying her girlfriends in the post: One of the most special days... Five friends planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all) but this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved."

READ | Lisa Haydon reveals the due date as she is expecting a third child with husband Dino

The pictures she shared from the event saw everyone attending dressed in complete white. Lisa Haydon looked nothing short of a magical creature in a white dress with a flower crown. The pictures have an ethereal feel to them and all look really happy.

READ | Lisa Haydon shares her 'favourite' pregnancy pic of her posing on the surfing board

IMAGE: LISA HAYDON'S INSTAGRAM

READ | If you loved Lisa Haydon's pregnancy photoshoot, here are 5 other rocking pregnancy shoots
READ | Lisa Haydon gets beautiful baby shower as she prepares to welcome her third child

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT