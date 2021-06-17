On Lisa Haydon's Birthday, Netizens Wish 'Queen' Actor With 'stunning' Pics

On June 17, 2021, Lisa Haydon's birthday was celebrated not only by the actor herself but also by her fans from all over the world. Her fans came together on Twitter and began sharing some of her most stunning pictures from over the years. The actor has been part of some of the most gorgeous photoshoots with the biggest names in the industry and those pictures have surfaced today as fans wished her well. Pictures from her earlier pregnancies also surfaced as she is currently pregnant. The actor is pregnant with her third child and used her birthday as a chance to celebrate her baby shower.

Lisa Haydon's birthday wishes from fans

Happy 35th Birthday to Indian Actress, Model & TV Presenter,

Mrs Elisabeth Marie Haydon Ji,

Popularly known as,

Lisa Haydon Ji.

🎂🍰🍮🎉🥮🥧🎂 pic.twitter.com/lNKscfqtEs — kunal kishore rana (@kunalkishoreran) June 17, 2021

Happy birthday to my dear beautiful Indian film actress Lisa Haydon ji, may you stay healthy, have a long life, I pray to God, you go ahead and be happy 💐🎂 @officialLisaHay pic.twitter.com/pu3XjuLT0r — 🇮🇳 Gaurav Kumar Arya 🚩 (@GauravArya008) June 17, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LISA HAYDON:

Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon is celebrating her 35th birthday on June 17. Lisa Haydon's real name is Elizabeth Mary Hayden. Lisa married her boyfriend Dino Lalvani in 2016. The two also have a son, the son's name is Jack. pic.twitter.com/H3FNhZhpso — Subhash Shirdhonkar (@4331Subhash) June 17, 2021

Netizens had only kind words and praises to bestow on Lisa Haydon on her birthday. They wished her a very happy birthday and blessings as she was about to welcome her third baby. People even wished her by saying that she was the most stunning actor in all of Bollywood. Others remembered her most iconic roles and praised her for her versatility. People also used the chance to circulate her baby shower pictures which she is celebrating on her birthday. Overall, the day was used to praise the actor's beauty and skills and commemorate her time in the industry.

On Thursday morning, Lisa Haydon, who is carrying her third child with Dino Lalwani, posted photos from her baby shower to her Instagram account. Her baby shower pics were really stunning. Lisa and her companions are dressed in white clothing. Lisa Haydon stated in her caption, identifying her girlfriends in the post: One of the most special days... Five friends planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all) but this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved."

The pictures she shared from the event saw everyone attending dressed in complete white. Lisa Haydon looked nothing short of a magical creature in a white dress with a flower crown. The pictures have an ethereal feel to them and all look really happy.

IMAGE: LISA HAYDON'S INSTAGRAM

