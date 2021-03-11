Last Updated:

On Mahashivratri, Sushant's Friend Ganesh Performs 24-hr Meditation; Smita Recalls Memory

On Mahashivratri, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar performed a 24-hr meditation; while friend Smita Parikh recalled a memory of the 'Shiv Bhakt.'

On Mahashivratri, Sushant's friend Ganesh performs 24-hr meditation; Smita recalls memory

Almost nine months after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans, friends and family are still seeking ‘justice’ over his untimely death. ‘SSRians’ have participated in numerous initiatives, holding rallies and social media campaigns, seeking to know the ‘truth’ of the case since the controversial event. And the scenes were similar on Mahashivratri, as they launched various gestures on as the lead actor was known to be a Lord Shiva devotee.  

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends' gestures on Mahashivratri

Two friends of Sushant Singh Rajput, Smita Parikh and Ganesh Hiwarkar, who have been at the forefront of the movement for ‘justice’, tweeted about the Chhichhore star on Mahashivratri. Smita recalled how it was on a Shivratri that Sushant, known to  have fondness for astronomy, had showed him the moon through his telescope.

She remembered that memory, how they were all fasting that day, and Sushant insisted that they go home to 'amazing moon', as she wished her followers on the festival.

Many fans wrote that they too were fasting on this day. 

Ganesh Hiwarkar, who is a choreographer by profession, wrote that he had been meditating for many years and would do a ‘24-hour’ meditation to connect to Lord Shiva. He sought to know the answers from God on why Sushant's death tookplace, and even using terms like 'I am ready to give my life for Sushant' and 'Sushant talk to me.' He also tagged  the Prime Minister’s Office.

Shekhar Suman was among the others who remembered SSR on this day. 

Numerous videos of Sushant’s devotion to Lord Shiva were shared online, while in some others he was seen chanting religious  hymns; it can be noted that several of these videos have gone viral after his death.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SSR care update

There is still no major update from the CBI, that is investigating the death of Sushant, that took place on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. Recently, Sushant’s sister Priyanka told a fan that they were trying their best on obtaining an update from the investigating agency. A case related to the death, over allegations of drug involvement, however, is still witnessing updates with the Narcotics Control Bureau recently filing a charge sheet in the matter and making arrests.

 

 

