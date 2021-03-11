On Mahashivratri, Sushant's friend Ganesh performs 24-hr meditation; Smita recalls memory

Quick links:
Almost nine months after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans, friends and family are still seeking ‘justice’ over his untimely death. ‘SSRians’ have participated in numerous initiatives, holding rallies and social media campaigns, seeking to know the ‘truth’ of the case since the controversial event. And the scenes were similar on Mahashivratri, as they launched various gestures on as the lead actor was known to be a Lord Shiva devotee.
Two friends of Sushant Singh Rajput, Smita Parikh and Ganesh Hiwarkar, who have been at the forefront of the movement for ‘justice’, tweeted about the Chhichhore star on Mahashivratri. Smita recalled how it was on a Shivratri that Sushant, known to have fondness for astronomy, had showed him the moon through his telescope.
She remembered that memory, how they were all fasting that day, and Sushant insisted that they go home to 'amazing moon', as she wished her followers on the festival.
It was Shivratri when u first showed me the moon from your telescope , we were all fasting and u insisted we all go home to see the amazing moon ðŸŒ @itsSSR how can I ever forget that beautiful sight Happy Shivratri to you Har Har Mahadev ðŸ”±March 10, 2021
Many fans wrote that they too were fasting on this day.
Sushant ,would have been in fast today ,koi na Sushant on behalf of you we are in fast for Shivji ðŸ”±ðŸ•‰ï¸ðŸ™— Shenu (@Shenu72326548) March 11, 2021
Mahadev Do Justice 2 SSR
Har Har mahadev ðŸ™ ðŸ™ ðŸ•‰— Adi Sushant Gulshan (@AdiGulshan) March 11, 2021
Hum bhi fast mein hain.. not nirjala but. ðŸ˜‡
GREAT BHAI ðŸ‘ .
we will win! ðŸ’ª ðŸ’ª ðŸ”¥
Aap ko bhi saare shubhkaamnaye MahaShivratri ki .
Mahadev Do Justice 2 SSR
Ganesh Hiwarkar, who is a choreographer by profession, wrote that he had been meditating for many years and would do a ‘24-hour’ meditation to connect to Lord Shiva. He sought to know the answers from God on why Sushant's death tookplace, and even using terms like 'I am ready to give my life for Sushant' and 'Sushant talk to me.' He also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office.
I do meditation from last 20 years, from 2marow at 4am i start meditation for 24 hours to connect shiva only for Sushant ask question cause iam Ganesh— Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) March 10, 2021
“Why r u done this wid SUSHANT N Now why u didnt do justice.iam ready to give my life for Sushant”n sushant talk to me @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/eSmF2itWM5
Shekhar Suman was among the others who remembered SSR on this day.
Numerous videos of Sushant’s devotion to Lord Shiva were shared online, while in some others he was seen chanting religious hymns; it can be noted that several of these videos have gone viral after his death.
There is still no major update from the CBI, that is investigating the death of Sushant, that took place on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. Recently, Sushant’s sister Priyanka told a fan that they were trying their best on obtaining an update from the investigating agency. A case related to the death, over allegations of drug involvement, however, is still witnessing updates with the Narcotics Control Bureau recently filing a charge sheet in the matter and making arrests.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.