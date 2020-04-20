On Mamta Kulkarni's 47th Birthday, Here's A Look At Some Of Her Best Dance Numbers

Mamta Kulkarni is a former actor and model. The actor is well known for sharing the screen with some of the biggest names in Bollywood like Akshay Kumar and Govinda. Her last known film Chhupa Rustam released in the year 2001 before she stopped working in Bollywood. On Mamta Kulkarni's 47th birthday, here is a look at some of the best dance numbers of the actor.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Movie Songs That Are Written By Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya; See List

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Chamku: Popular Songs From Kabeer Kaushik's Action Thiller

Mamta Kulkarni's songs

Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai

The song is from the superhit film Kismat which released in the year 1995. The song is all about Mamta Kulkarni Govinda's catchy dance moves. Singer Udit Narayan and Sadhna Sargam lent their voices to the song Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai. The song was from the time when Govinda and Mamta Kulkarni's on-screen pair was highly appreciated by the audience. Watch the video below.

Gup Chup Gup Chup

Gup Chup Gup Chup song from the film Karan Arjun is still a part of everyone's playlist. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik & Ila Arjun. In the song, the one thing that stole everyone's attention is Mamta Kulkarni's sensuous expressions and her dance moves. Watch the video of the song below.

Koi Jaye To Le Aaye

Ghatak film released in the year 1996, became very popular for Mamta Kulkarni's energetic dance performance in the song Koi Jaye To Le Aaye. Mamta Kulkarni during that time was known to be the queen of expressions. The hit song is sung by Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan. Watch the video below.

Bharo Mang Meri Bharo

Akshay Kumar and Mamta Kulkarni's sensual dance act is still not forgotten by the fans. The song was known to be one of the most entertaining songs from that year. The song is from the film Sabse Bada Khiladi which released in the year 1995. Singers Jyoti and Abhijeet Bhattacharya lent their voices to this song. Watch the video here.

Bholi Bhali Ladki

Another song featuring Akshay Kumar and Mamta Kulkarni is one of the fans' favourite songs. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, the song is still loved by the moviegoers. Bholi Bhali Ladki song is also from the film Sabse Bada Khiladi. Watch the video below.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar’s Songs Released In 2020 That Can Be Enjoyed During Lockdown

Also Read: Songs Penned By Irshad Kamil That Feature Sonakshi Sinha | See Full List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.