On Manisha Koirala's 51st Birthday, Take A Look At Some Of Her Remarkable Performances

Manisha Koirala is one of the most sought-after actresses of the Indian film industry and has given several critical and commercial hits over the years. Koirala is known for some remarkable performances in commercial movies like Bombay, Dil Se, Mudhalvan, as well as art-house cinemas like Escape to Taliban and I Am. As Manisha Koirala celebrates her 51st birthday, here are some of her most memorable performances.

Most memorable performances of Manisha Koirala

1. Bombay

Bombay is a 1995 Tamil-language romantic drama film written and directed by Mani Ratnam, starring Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. The movie tells the story of an inter-religious family in Bombay before and during the Bombay riots, which took place between December 1992 and January 1993 after the demolition of the Babri Masjid led to religious tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities. The movie was a major critical success at the time of its release.

2. Dil Se

Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie is the final instalment of Ratnam's thematic trilogy that consists of Roja (1992) and Bombay (1995). The movie won two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards, while also receiving a special mention at the Netpac Awards. The movie featured Koirala in the lead role with Priety Zinta in a supporting role. The movie also marked Zinta's debut in the film industry.

3. Escape From Taliban

Escape From Taliban is a 2003 Indian film directed by Ujjal Chattopadhyaya. The film is based on the story A Kabuliwala's Bengali Wife by Sushmita Banerjee. Manisha plays the role of Banerjee who fled Afghanistan in 1995 after six years of living there with her Afghan husband. During that time, the Taliban issued a death sentence for her because she refused to abide by their rule on converting to Islam.

4.1942: A Love Story

1942: A Love Story is a 1994 Indian Hindi patriotic romance film, directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, starring Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, and Pran. The movie turned out to be a turning point in Koirala's career. The film received thirteen nominations at the 40th Filmfare Awards, winning nine.

5. Akele Hum Akele Tum

Akele Hum Akele Tum is a 1995 Hindi-language romantic drama film starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. The movie is an unofficial remake of the five-time Oscar-winning 1979 American film Kramer vs. Kramer. Koirala was praised for her performance and received a nomination under the Best Actress category at the Filmfare Awards.

6. Elektra

Elektra is a 2010 Malayalam psychological drama film co-written and directed by Shyamaprasad, starring Nayantara, Manisha Koirala, Prakash Raj, Biju Menon, and Skanda Ashok. The film is based on the story of the Greek mythological character Electra, although it has a contemporary setting in an aristocratic family in Kerala. The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India in November 2010. It made its international premiere at the 7th Dubai International Film Festival.

7. Agni Sakshi

Agni Sakshi is a 1996 Indian Hindi thriller drama film directed by Partho Ghosh, starring Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Manisha Koirala. Koirala was highly praised for her performance in the movie. The movie was a remake of the Julia Roberts-starrer Sleeping with the Enemy (1991).

Image: Manisha Koirala Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.