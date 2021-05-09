On Mother's Day, Bollywood Showers Love On Their Moms With Cute Pics & Lovely Messages

The numerous roles, achievements, and acts performed by mothers are being honoured on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday. The day started with special messages by netizens to honour this bond, with adorable throwback pictures and celebrities of the film industry too joining in on the occasion. Bollywood social media pages were filled with adorable messages and heartwarming moments of the stars with their mothers.

Bollywood stars wish their moms on Mother’s Day

Sushmita Sen dropped pictures with her daughters Renee and Alisah and her mother, as well as the other important motherly figure in her life, to convey her greetings on the day. The actor termed them as her ‘nurturers’, and thanked the Almighty for her mother for her ‘contagious’ happiness, ability to prevail in tough conditions while calling her a 'rockstar.'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a stunning monochrome picture with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, with a wish for the ‘iron lady’. She credited the veteran actress’ strength for her own strength as she wished her love for the big day.

Ankita Lokhande and her mother looked beautiful in traditional wear as the actor shared the different names used for a mother in different languages like ‘ma’, ‘mummy’, ‘aai’ among others and thanked her for being herself.

Kiara Advani raised the glam quotient with her mother and praised her for being able to fix everything in her life.

Madhuri Dixit Nene was all smiles with her mother, and thanked her mother for all the learnings and continuing to do so even today.

Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore looked their pleasant best as the former wrote about not taking her cuddle for granted, The Rang De Basanti actor hailed the ‘fabulous mothers’ for doing the ‘most important job in the world’.

Kalki Koechlin and her daughter looked adorable in a photo from the beach. She wrote that she was waiting for the ball with open arms, but that may not be passed back to her.

Dulari Kher, who is famous on social media, was seen in various stages of her life, in a cute post from son, veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Malaika Arora shared images of all the ‘mamas’, her mother Joyce, sister Amrita and their children along with other members of the family.

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon, posted cute pictures from her childhood with mother Maheep. With one snap from their current look, she wrote that Maheep was not a ‘regular mom’, but a ‘super mom’.

Ananya Panday relived some fun-filled and cute throwback moments with her 'mama' on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Sonakshi Sinha wondered of a way to top the fact that her mother Poonam Sinha had got the 'best gift' by giving birth to the actor.

