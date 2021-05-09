On Mother's Day, Kangana Ranaut Recalls 'dark' Phase & Mom's Support Moving Her To Tears

It is a known fact that Kangana Ranaut had left her home in Himachal Pradesh to come to Mumbai to try her hand in the world of showbiz when she was a teenager. Her decision had led to differences with her father at that time, but her mother Asha was the actor’s pillar of strength during this challenging phase. This was revealed in a heartwarming message on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Kangana Ranaut hails mother on Mother's Day

Sharing a black-and-white photograph of her mother, Kangana shared that she did not expect her world to go ‘dark’ suddenly when she left home. The actor stated that her father used to have many questions and her siblings would have their doubts whenever she would call her family. However, she recalled how the mother’s questions were always about who was cooking for her, what she ate, or where she got her food from.

Kangana shared that these conversations used to move her to tears. The Four-time National Award-winner added that such incidents assured her in moments of despair that be it any circumstance, her mother will never abandon her, and continue to love her. Kangana stated that this gave her ‘immense strength to fight and build her own destiny, as 'Chotu' showered love on her mother.

Kangana often shares her love for her mother in numerous social media posts.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Thalaivi. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in April, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, numerous celebrities of the film industry sent out wishes for their mothers on Mother's Day. Among the highlights was Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing a glimpse of her second child with Taimur, and others.

