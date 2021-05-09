On Mother's Day, Watch 8 Films That Showcase The Tremendous Power Of Maternal Instincts

A child enters the world with the mother, and this relationship often goes on to become one of the life-defining and crucial bonds. This relationship is being celebrated with Mother’s Day being marked in various countries on Sunday. Bollywood too has offered multiple ventures tracing this important relationship in various ways.

Here we look at some impactful mothers and her relationship with their children in Bollywood:

Secret Superstar

The Zaira Wasim-Meher Vij starrer is one of the most heartwarming tales of a mother-daughter. Battling domestic abuse at home, Najma becomes a pillar of strength for her daughter Insia, who has aspirations to become a singer. Right from buying her daughter a laptop to fighting with the husband and the world to only see her daughter shine on the stage, this movie showcases the brave and selfless personality of a mother.

Mother India

This Nargis film, which is one of the few Indian films to be nominated for Oscars, continues to be a symbol of a mother who will battle it out despite all odds. Right from being deserted by the husband, facing numerous adversities and evil son later, the film showed that a mother could take any step to protect another woman.

Hamid

This Yoodlee film traced a heartwarming equation of a mother and child while the kid longs for his missing father. How a mother imparts hope to the child, while she herself visits police stations to know her husband’s whereabouts, making the child have faith, showcased the impact that a mother can have on the child.

Mom

Another Sridevi film showed an example of a mother whose world falls apart when her daughter is wronged. In a game of twists and turns, one could see a mother taking matters into her own hands when law also could not come to the family's rescue.

English Vinglish

The Sridevi starrer is a perfect portrayal of the strength and determination of a mother in India. Bogged by domestic responsibilities and taunts about her not-so-good English, Shashi embarks on a journey of self-discovery to master the British language, proving all her detractors wrong.

Nil Battey Sannata

This Swara Bhasker movie showed that a mother can have ‘big’ dreams for her children, and do her best to accomplish them. A domestic help dreams of giving her daughter good education and reach a good position in her life, and she herself enrolls into a school with the child. The sweet tale showed that immense resilience, especially from a mother, is hard to break.

Paa

This unique Amitabh Bachchan-Vidya Balan movie showcased the protective and sometimes over-protective nature of a mother. The mother’s love for the son, while knowing that he suffers from a life-threatening progeria, while showing her strength in a personal battle of a failed relationship came across well through this movie.

Ajji

This dark tale by Yoodlee Films was one of the few in Bollywood where one could see a strong character of a grandmother. The story depicted that even age or political connections could not be hurdles, when a woman decides to seek revenge and justice for her granddaughter.

