On Nargis Dutt's Death Anniversary, Priya & Sanjay Dutt Pay Hearty Tribute To Their Mother

From unrequited love and gender roles to vicissitudes of human nature, certain classic Hindi movies and their storylines were certainly ahead of their time. Iconic actor, Nargis Dutt's Mother India was one of them. Tuesday, May 3 marks the death anniversary of the legendary star who did not shy away from taking the bold risk of playing Sunil Dutt's mother merely when she was 28-years old. On her death anniversary, the iconic actor's children Priya Dutt and Sanjay Dutt took to social media to pay emotional tributes to their mother.

'You were the strength of my soul': Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share a slew of throwback photos of Nargis Dutt and exclaimed there isn't a single day when the KGF: Chapter 2 star doesn't remember his mother. Hailing Nargis as the 'strength' of his soul, Sanjay Dutt wished that his wife and kids should have got an opportunity to meet her. He wrote, "Not a single moment goes by when I don’t remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!"

Priya Dutt, in her emotional note, recalled how her mom passed away when she was at the age of 14. In her post, she explained that though she missed her physical presence while growing up, she always felt connected to her soul. While concluding her note, Priya asserted that her mother's memories and work will carry on for eternity.

"Her presence in my life and through my work is everywhere. Ma passed away on this day in 1981, I was 14 years old but she never left my side. I have missed her physical presence but as you grow older you realise there is more than just the physical and learn to connect with the soul. Her soul is in my life and in the work I am able to do through The Nargis Dutt Foundation, I am living their ( mom & Dad) dreams and loving every moment of it. 41 years since mom left and The Nargis Dutt Foundation was Born...... Her memories and her work will carry on Everywhere #love", wrote Priya Dutt

Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay, @priyadutt