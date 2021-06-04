On Neena Gupta's Birthday, 'best Friend Forever' Soni Razdan Shares Sweet Tribute

Badhaai Ho star Neena Gupta has turned a year older on Friday, June 4. The Bollywood actor is celebrating her 62nd birthday today and on the special occasion, her best friend and Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Soni Razdan had something sweet to say about her. Sharing a picture of the duo together, Soni penned down a heart-warming note for the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor.

Soni Razdan’s sweet post on Neena Gupta's birthday

In the throwback picture shared by her, both Soni and Neena can be seated on a bench at a railway station. It appears that the photo was clicked when the two were off to go for a vacation together. Calling Neena her ‘best friend forever’, Soni wished the actor to have a wonderful year ahead of her. Soni also assured her best friend that they will continue to travel together whenever they can. Soni said,

Happy Birthday best friend forever ... Have a wonderful year... may you go from strength to strength. And may we continue our travels when we can for as long as we can

Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan’s friendship is no secret to the fans as time and again the two continue to share pictures from their getaways together. Back in the month of February, Neena took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of the two enjoying the picturesque view of mother nature. Visiting the lake in the photo is one of Neena’s favourite thing as he said, “Favourite place with my favourite friend” while sharing the photograph. Take a look at the post shared by Neena Gupta below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the two best friends recently starred together in Kaashvie Nair directed comedy-drama film, Sardar Ka Grandon. Produced jointly by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment, the movie also stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the movie had a digital release via Netflix on May 18, this year. The plot of the film chronicles the life of Amreek Singh who aims to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home but the entire mission turns into a complicated cross-border affair.

(Image: Neena Gupta's Instagram)

