On Nitin Gadkari's Birthday, Bollywood Celebs Convey Wishes, Shower Praises On Union Min

Wishes poured in for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on his birthday on Thursday. Among those to convey their greetings included those from the film, music and sports fraternities, apart from the political fraternity. Sarod Maestro and Composer Amjad Ali Khan, actors Arun Govil, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ranjha Vikram Singh and boxer Vijender Singh took to Twitter to praise the senior leader and pray for his good health.

Wishes for Nitin Gadkari on birthday

Ramayan actor Arun Govil called the Union Minister of Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Government of India an ‘ideal leader’ and an 'example' of diligence.

Rajeev Khandelwal termed him as ‘one of the most admirable and prolific politicians of our times’. The Aamir actor added that he was someone ‘who lets his work do the talking’ and that India needed 'leaders like him.'

Wishing one of the most admirable and prolific politicians of our times @nitin_gadkari a very happy birthday. Someone who lets his work do the talking. Stay healthy sir. India needs leaders like you. #NitinGadkari — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) May 27, 2021

Vijender Singh posted a photograph with Gadkari to convey his greetings for the occasion while Amjad Ali Khan wished the 'Honourable' Minister.

Wishing the honorable Union Minister of India Shri @nitin_gadkari ji a very Happy Birthday! 🙏 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) May 27, 2021

Happy Birthday Shri @nitin_gadkari ji. May Ganesha Bless you and give you good Health 🙏🏻 — Ranjha Vikram Singh (@actranjhavikram) May 27, 2021

The testament of the respect for the veteran leader's capabilities had come in a message from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy The Raja Sabha MP had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to delegate the COVID-19 fight to Gadkari He had stated that dealing with COVID needed an infrastructure framework, which Gadkari had ‘proved his ability’ in.

Among the other leaders to shower praises and good wishes on Gadkari on his 64th birthday included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Textiles and Women & Child Development Ministers Smriti Irani.

Warm wishes to my friend & senior Minister, Shri @nitin_gadkari ji on his birthday. He is doing amazing work in his ministry by building Highways at a remarkable pace and contributing towards India’s progress. May he be blessed with a long & healthy life in service to the nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 27, 2021

Birthday greetings and pranams @nitin_gadkari ji . May God’s divine blessings be always upon you & you continue to be in the service of the Nation for years to come. वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 27, 2021

