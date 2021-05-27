Last Updated:

On Nitin Gadkari's Birthday, Bollywood Celebs Convey Wishes, Shower Praises On Union Min

On Nitin Gadkari's birthday, Bollywood celebs conveyed their good wishes and shower praises on the Union Minister, on their social media handles.

Wishes poured in for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on his birthday on Thursday. Among those to convey their greetings included those from the film, music and sports fraternities, apart from the political fraternity. Sarod Maestro and Composer Amjad Ali Khan, actors  Arun Govil, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ranjha Vikram Singh and boxer Vijender Singh took to Twitter to praise the senior leader and pray for his good health.

Wishes for Nitin Gadkari on birthday

Ramayan actor Arun Govil called the Union Minister of Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Government of India an ‘ideal leader’ and an 'example' of diligence.

Rajeev Khandelwal termed him as ‘one of the most admirable and prolific politicians of our times’. The Aamir actor added that he was someone ‘who lets his work do the talking’ and that India needed 'leaders like him.'

 Vijender Singh posted a photograph with Gadkari to convey his greetings for the occasion while Amjad Ali Khan wished the 'Honourable' Minister.

The testament of the respect for the veteran leader's capabilities had come in a message from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy  The Raja Sabha MP had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to delegate the COVID-19 fight to Gadkari He had stated that dealing with COVID needed an infrastructure framework, which Gadkari had ‘proved his ability’ in.

Among the other leaders to shower praises and good wishes on Gadkari on his 64th birthday included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Textiles and Women & Child Development Ministers Smriti Irani.

 

 

