On Nushrratt Bharuccha's Birthday, She Wants World To 'heal Itself' Amid COVID-19 Battle

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha rang in her 36th birthday today on May 17. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star is enjoying the attention on her birthday in the form of wishes by fans and friends. She took to Instagram handle to express being "truly blessed" with all the love coming her way on her special day. Along with it, Nushrratt also extended all the wishes received by her on her birthday to the world, for it to be able to "heal itself back" amid the COVID-19 scare.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's birthday wish is wanting the world to "heal itself back"

Nushrratt Bharuccha is "#PayingItForward" on her 36th birthday as she revealed her birthday wish to fans on Instagram. Earlier today, the Dream Girl actor took to her Instagram Stories to pen a sweet note upon receiving lovely birthday wishes by netizens and her peers from the film fraternity. She wrote, "Feeling truly blessed with all the wishes and love coming my way today. Fills me with gratitude."

As the entire world is currently grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, Nushrratt revealed her thoughtful birthday wish in her note and added, "I want to give all of these wishes and love out to the world instead, which is trying to heal itself back." The 36-year-old continued, "Hope it reaches the ones who need it the most! #PayingItForward (sic)".

Check out Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha had recently become the talk of the town because of her exemplary performance in Netflix's newly-released anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. The Chhalaang actor had starred in filmmaker Raj Mehta's short story titled Khilauna and had essayed the role of a housemaid in the series, Meenal. The anthology film released on the streaming giant on April 16, 2021, and garnered a mixed response from the masses. However, Nushrratt's performance as Meenal was lavished with praise by critics as well as the audience.

As a result, not so long ago, Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note to express gratitude about receiving an overwhelming response for her role in the Netflix Original. She wrote, "Ajeeb Daastaans’ Khilauna has been such a special and satisfying journey for me. A big big thank you to everyone who’s watched it. I am filled with gratitude towards the response I have been receiving for portraying Meenal’s character." Take a look:

