On Pankaj Tripathi’s Birthday, A Look At His Famous Dialogues From Iconic Films & Series

Pankaj Tripathi has been critically acclaimed for several of his movies. Some of these include Stree, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Bareilly Ki Barfi and several others. While Pankaj Tripathi’s movies have been critically acclaimed, his web series are not an exception to this. Some of Pankaj Tripathi’s web series include Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, Sacred Games, and several others. Today, the Mirzapur actor, Pankaj Tripathi is celebrating his 44th birthday. Here are some famous dialogues to celebrate Pankaj Tripathi’s birthday:

Pankaj Tripathi’s dialogues from his movies and web series

Here are some motivational dialogues of the Gunjan Saxena actor, Pankaj Tripathi:

“Agar tum apne kaam mein imaandaar ho ... toh desh ke saath gadaari kar hi nahi sakti” - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

“Joh log mehnat ka saath nahi chhodte ... kismat kabhi unka haath nahi chhodti” -Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

“Yeh duniya kitni mushkil hai auraton ke liye ... par uska hal pinjre mein qaid ho jaana nahi hai ... pinjra todke udh jaana hai” Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi) on Aug 14, 2020 at 1:19am PDT

“Aapko aadat hain Badal ke saaye me rehne Ki, Roshni chahiye to Sooraj ki garmi Jelani padegi” –Criminal Justice

“Mann ke Haare haar hain, Mann ke jeete jeet” –Criminal Justice

Here are some hilarious dialogues by Pankaj Tripathi:

“Arre waah! Yeh toh sandaas se leke sushila tak sab dikh raha hai”! - Bareily Ki Barfi.

“First time dekha tujhe love ho gaya ... second time mein sab ho gaya” – Stree

“Shudh shakahari, dal bhaat tarkaari ... sab maal sarkari”- Manjhi: The Mountain Man

“Baba matlab note jhapat ... dikha jannat ka shortcut” -Global Baba

Here are some iconic dialogues of the Mirzapur actor, Pankaj Tripathi:

“Haisiyat ka Kya Hain, Bigati hain to Bann bhi jaati hain”. - Criminal Justice

“Jhuke sir me Gunah ka bhoot Hota hain” - Criminal Justice

“Yahi problem Hain iss Desh ka, Bimari dikhe Nahi sab Doctor bann jaate hain” - Criminal Justice

“Yahan kabootar bhi ek pankh se udhta hai ... aur doosre se apna izzat bachata hai” - Gangs Of Wasseypur

“Rules rules karte rehte hain basic rule bhul gaye. Addition ke pehle division hota hai”. – Newton

“Humaare pitaji kehte hain joh kheer nahi khaaya woh maushya yoni mein paida hone ka puranta faayda nahi uthaaya”. –Masaan

“Aap jis shehar mein naukar bankar aaye hain, hum maalik hain us shehar ke” - Gurgaon

"Voting machine ek khilone jaisa hai. Joh pasand aaye, accha lage, woh button daba do!" - Newton

Source: Pankaj Tripathi Instagram

