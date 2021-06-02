On Raj Kapoor's Death Anniversary, Here's A Look At Some Of His Iconic Films

Raj Kapoor experimented in various aspects of filmmaking, notably acting, directing, and producing. Kapoor came from a film family and left a vivid legacy in the form of his future generations. This day in 1988, the artist left his earthly abode. On Raj Kapoor's death anniversary, we pay tribute to the veteran entertainer by rediscovering a handful of his outstanding films. Raj Kapoor's death date should not be spent mourning, but rather appreciating his contribution to the world of cinema in a variety of roles.

On Raj Kapoor's death anniversary, here are some of the best of Raj Kapoor's movies

Barsaat

After the fairly extravagant Aag, Raj Kapoor directed Barsaat, his second film. The film's premise centred around young lovers, Reshma and Pran played by Raj Kapoor and Nargis; with Gopal and Neelam played by Prem Nath and Nimmi. Pran and Gopal are firm friends with personalities that could hardly be more unlike. Pran is presented as the sympathetic one, whilst Gopal is characterised as a total womaniser. One love journey comes to a happy ending, while the other does not. Barsaat was written by Ramanand Sagar and produced by Raj Kapoor. Barsaat was a box office success following its release.

Awara

Awara is, without a doubt, Raj Kapoor's most recognisable film. It's a mash-up of genres, with elements of crime drama, passion, and melodrama thrown in for good measure. Awara centred around a small-time robber and his sweetheart, the affluent Rita, and magistrate Raghunath who is oblivious that the robber Raj is his own son. Awara went on to be a great hit in global markets, with over 200 million tickets sold worldwide at the time.

Shree 420

Raj Kapoor's film Shree 420 is well-known for a variety of reasons. First and foremost for being a comedy-drama for its era, second for its music, particularly the Mukesh-sung Mera Joota Hai Japani, and finally for Kapoor's character's continual use of Charlie Chaplin allusions. Shree 420, among the highest-grossing Hindi films of the period, also featured Nadira and Nargis in prominent roles. It was one of Raj Kapoor and Nargis' most iconic films.

Sangam

Sangam is also a romantic drama, and without the finale, it could have become a cliche. A narrative of friendship, love, and treachery, Sangam narrates the tale of Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar, who were born and raised together. However, an issue arises once the two men fall in love with their mutual friend Radha. Sangam is a triumph because of its rather startling ending and convincing performances.

Chori Chori

Chori Chori is a romedy by design, and it is heavily influenced by the Hollywood blockbuster It Happened One Night. It starred the famed on-screen couple of Nargis and Raj Kapoor, who perhaps redeemed the day with their electric chemistry. Chori Chori is perhaps one of the final Raj Kapoor and Nargis movies where they appeared as a pair. Anant Thakur was in charge of the project.

IMAGE: NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

