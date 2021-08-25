On Rajiv Kapoor's Birth Anniversary; Sanjay Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Pay Tribute To The Actor

Actor Rajiv Kapoor who was the youngest son of the legendary Raj Kapoor is being paid tribute by his industry friends on his 59th birth anniversary. The actor who passed away on February 9 due to a heart attack, was remembered by his dear friend Sanjay Kapoor and his elder brother’s wife Neetu Kapoor. Sanjay shared a bunch of throwback pictures on Instagram along with an emotional note while Neetu also paid tribute with an old picture.

Sanjay, Neetu Kapoor remember Rajiv Kapoor on his birth anniversary

The news of Rajiv Kapoor’s death was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor on February 9. Sanjay Kapoor expressed his sadness that he couldn’t believe that he didn’t wish his close friend at midnight on his birthday. “Happy birthday chimps. You will always be missed, Still can’t believe that we didn’t speak at sharp 12 in the night, Love you and miss you (sic),” he wrote with pictures of some quality time with Rajiv. On the other hand, Neetu took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the late actor, and captioned it with a folding hand emoticon.

Rajiv Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the iconic film Ek Jaan Hain Hum in the year 1983. He then went on to act in films like Lover Boy, Zabardast, Aasmaan, and Hum To Chale Pardes. After that, he took a break from acting and was set to make his comeback after a long hiatus of 30 years with the film Toolsidas Junior. The film was Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar's joint production, a sports drama that also starred Sanjay Dutt apart from Rajiv. He also bankrolled the hit films Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Rajiv Kapoor, who was also a film producer and director, was the youngest son of the legendary Raj Kapoor, and the brother of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, all actors and filmmakers. His brother Rishi Kapoor died in April last year.

IMAGE: SANJAYKAPOOR2500/NEETU54/Instagram