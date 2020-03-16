On Rajpal Yadav's Birthday, Check Out The List Of Lesser-known Films Of The Actor

Rajpal Yadav is known for his comic performances in movies such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Partner and many more. The actor has reportedly appeared in more than 100 films. Since he had featured in many popular films, there are several movies of Rajpal Yadav that many might not remember. On the occasion of his birthday March 16, 1971, read to know about them.

Also Read | On Rajpal Yadav's Birthday Check Out His Funniest Scenes From 'Chup Chup Ke'; WATCH

Movies of Rajpal Yadav that you might not know

Dil Kya Kare

Rajpal Yadav made his debut in Bollywood in the 1999 movie Dil Kya Kare. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Mahima Chaudhry, Kajol and Chandrachur Singh. He played a school’s watchmen where Ajay and Mahima’s kid study. Rajpal appears in the film was just for a few seconds.

Shool

Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon star as the lead in Shool. Rajpal Yadav made his third appearance in the same year, 1999 on the big screen. He was seen at the very beginning of the movie as a coolie. His screen time in the movie was around three to four minutes.

Also Read | Iconic Roles Played By Rajpal Yadav That Were Loved By Both Audience & Critics

Maine Dil Tujhko Diya

Maine Dil Tujhko Diya stars Sohail Khan, Sameera Reddy and Sanjay Dutt with others. Rajpal Yadav played the role of Munna, one of the henchmen of Bhaijaan (Sanjay Dutt). His evil and bad boy performance in the film was appreciated by many.

Also Read | Anees Bazmee Shares Funny Holi Meme Starring Kartik Aaryan & Rajpal Yadav; Fans React

Darna Mana Hai

Released in 2003, Darna Mana Hai is an anthology horror drama film consisting of six different short stories. Rajpal Yadav was seen in the fourth story with Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Kapoor. He played the role of a mysterious apple vendor who sells apple at a very cheap rate. Whoever eats the apple becomes an apple.

Also Read | Rajpal Yadav Gears Up For Coolie No.1 And Time To Dance After Serving 3-month Jail Term

Bhoothnath

Directed by Vivek Sharma, Bhootnath stars Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Aman Siddiqui and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Rajpal Yadav appeared as Anthony, a beggar who tries to steal food from the house. He gets caught by Anjali Sharma (Juhi Chawla) and is thrown out of the house. She later offers him work at the house.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.