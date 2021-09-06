On Rakesh Roshan's Birthday, Wife Pinkie Pens Heartfelt Note For Her 'partner For Life'

One of Bollywood's famous directors Rakesh Roshan clocked his 72nd birthday on Monday, 6 September 2021. The Krrish director has overcome several hurdles, from going through financial difficulties to battling throat cancer. However, his family has been a rock-solid pillar for him in all these years, with Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan's relationship being a testament to unconditional love. Calling Roshan her 'partner for life', Pinkie penned a heartfelt note for her husband on the auspicious day, promising to hold his hand forever through their journey.

Pinkie Roshan pens a sweet message on Rakesh Roshan's b'day

Taking to her Instagram today, Pinkie uploaded a beautiful photo of the duo in which they can be seen bursting into laughter as Pinkie wraps her arm around Roshan. Expressing her love for Rakesh, she wrote," Happy birthday to my partner for life and many more❤️❤️❤️keep guiding us always 🦋🦋have walked the path with you and learnt so much🎀💗will hug you..holding your hand forever thru our journey with the blessings and love of our elders who have departed and wishing you from wherever they are🧸🧸🧸". Have a look.

As soon as she uploaded the picture, many fans and celebrities like Neetu Kapoor wished Rakesh, who is lovingly called 'Guddu'. Rakesh tied the knot with Pinkie in the year 1971 and they have been going strong since. The duo recently completed 50 years of their marriage on April 22, 2021, celebrating it in an extravagant way.

More on Rakesh Roshan's directorial career

The actor and director marked his way to fame with several successful movies like Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, the comedy-drama Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, the science fiction Koi... Mil Gaya and the most recent Krrish franchise. Hrithik Roshan's father has also been awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Director for directing the films; Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Koi... Mil Gaya, both of which starred his son. He has also been a part of several films as an actor, appearing in over 84 films throughout the 1970s and 1980s till 1989.

Recent updates on the director's career front include his work on Krrish 4, which will be the fourth instalment of his superhero franchise. The series, which will star Hrithik reprising his popular superhero role, has been quite a fan favourite. If rumours are to be believed, the movie is likely to hit the floors after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

(IMAGE- PINKIEROSHAN/ INSTA)