On Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary, Neetu Kapoor Shares Goofy Pic, Riddhima A Sweet Note

The demise of prolific actor Rishi Kapoor left the entire film industry mourning. The actor left for his heavenly abode after fighting cancer for nearly two years. It has been over two years since the actor's death and his family never fails to remember him. On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, his actor wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared some adorable pictures and sweet notes for him.

Neetu Kapoor never fails to treat Rishi Kapoor's fans with his unseen picture. On the actor's birth anniversary, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star dropped a goofy picture with her late husband. In the photo, Rishi Kapoor could be seen wearing a huge pair of glasses while Neetu Kapoor wrapped a feather boa around her neck. The two twinned in black outfits and wore t-shirts.

Sharing the photo, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday" and added a red heart emoji. Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Chintu uncle forever." Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, and more also sent love to Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor pens a sweet note for her late father

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also remembered her late father on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The jewellery designer shared a photo of a framed picture of the actor and penned a sweet note. She wrote, "In your reflection we live and love… Happy Birthday, Papa." Kareena Kapoor dropped a series of heart emojis on the post, while Karisma Kapoor dropped a joined hands emoji.

Riddhima Kapoor shared another picture of the late actor and mentioned how she misses him. She wrote, "We miss you so much especially today but 'With a cheer, not a tear, in OUR eye' Love you Papa." She also dropped a beautiful photo of Rishi Kapoor holding the hand of her daughter Samara.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in late 2018. The actor went for his treatment with Neetu Kapoor in the USA and returned to India in September 2019. However, on April 29, 2020, the actor was admitted to hospital owing to breathing difficulties. He breathed his last on April 30, 2020.

