On Sadashiv Amrapurkar's 71st Birth Anniversary, Take A Look At His Best Roles

Prominent actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar was one of the most notable stars of the Marathi and Hindi film industry. May 11 marks Sadashiv Amrapurkar's 71st birth anniversary. He had ventured into acting with theatre and then went on to star in many blockbuster films as well. he is popularly known for the villainous characters he essayed on the silver screen. On the occasion of Sadashiv Amrapurkar's 71st birth anniversary, take a look at the best roles played by the legendary actor.

Sadashiv Amrapurkar's best roles

1. Ardh Satya

This film released in 1983 and starred Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah alongside Amrapurkar. The plot of the film revolves around a young police officer who is forced to join the police force because of his father. But he is shocked to see how corrupt his fellow officers were who also had strong ties with local gangsters. Sadashiv Amrapurkar played the role of Rama Shetty in the film who is a local mafia gang's leader.

2. Sadak

This 1991 romantic thriller film was a blockbuster hit of that time. It starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a taxi driver who falls in love with a woman who works in a brothel. The couple decides to elope but the brothel owner sends her goons to bring them back. Sadashiv Amrapurkar essayed the role of the owner who is a eunuch.

3. Ishq

This film released in 1997 and starred Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi in pivotal roles. The plot of this film revolves around two successful businessmen Ranjit Rai and Harbans Lal Saxena who want their children, Ajay and Madhu to marry each other. But Ajay falls in love with a poor woman and Madhu falls in love with a mechanic. Amrapurkar won the role of Ranjit Rai in the film.

4. Khatarnak

This Marathi language crime drama released in 2000. The plot of the film revolves around a serial killer who targets his victims only on a no moon day. As the police investigate the case, a detective and journalist are narrowed down as the prime suspects. Sadashiv Amrapurkar played the role of Advocate Raja Pothbhare.

5. Hou De Jarasa Ushir

This comedy-drama film released in 2013. The plot of the film revolves around three software engineers who are neck-deep with deadlines and reports on the work front. But on one of their official trips, they experience an unusual event that changes their outlook on life forever. Sadashiv Amrapurkar played the role of a priest in the movie.

6. Kadachit

This film released in 2008 and stars Ashwini Bhave and Sachin Khedekar in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around Gayatri who accuses her father of the murder of her mother. But years later, she realises that maybe her father was innocent. Sadashiv Amrapurkar played the role of Ashwini Bhave's father in the film.

IMAGE: Still from Ishq movie

