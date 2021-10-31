On Sardar Patel's Birth Anniversary, Kangana Pays Tribute To 'Iron Man' Of India

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her social media to mark birth anniversary of the First Deputy Prime Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday, October 31. The actor spoke in length about the contribution of the leader in the wake of the partition. Check out Kangana's post below.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the 34-year-old shared a monochrome picture of Sardar Patel to pay him a tribute. She talked about his unparalleled contribution towards creating a unified India post the partition. She also marked National Unity Day in the post. She wrote,

''Today is the birth anniversary of the Iron Man who put broken pieces of land and spirit together and unified India''

More on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Serving as India first Deputy Prime Minister from 1947 to 1950, the leader was fondly called Sardar which means Chief in Hindi, Urdu and Persian. He also earned the title of 'Iron Man of India' for his efforts in creating a unified country after the partition. His contribution also led him to earn the titles of 'Unifier of India' and 'patron saint of India's civil servants'. On October 31 in 2018, the Statue of Unity was dedicated to him which is marked at the height of 182 metres and dubbed as the world's tallest statue.

Kangana Ranaut on her work front

Fresh off winning her fourth National Award in the Best Actress category, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up filming her upcoming movie Tejas. Essaying the role of Indian Air Force officer, the actor took to her social media to pen a heartfelt note to mark the end of the filming schedule of the film. Sharing multiple pictures from the set, she wrote,

''Another beautiful journey comes to an end …It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity ❤️ This will make the entire Nation proud …Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me. Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me ….Thanks to everyone who worked on this project … eternally greatful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind ….See you in the cinemas in 2022 🥰.''

