On Satyajit Ray's Birth Anniversary; Here Are Some Unknown Facts About Cinematic Legend

Satyajit Ray is still remembered by many for his trailblazing contribution to Indian cinema, carving the country's name on the global map through his directorial excellence and futuristic vision. Born on May 2, 1921, in Kolkata, Ray studied art at Rabindranath Tagore’s university in Shantiniketan, eventually making his directorial debut with Pather Panchali in 1955.

His inclination towards independent filmmaking began after meeting French filmmaker Jean Renoir, as well as witnessing Vittorio De Sica's Italian neorealist film Bicycle Thieves during his visit to London. Throughout his career, he has received many accolades including 36 Indian National Film Awards, a Golden Lion, a Golden Bear, 2 Silver Bears, and other international recognitions. He was also honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1992. On Satyajit Ray's 101st birth anniversary, let's look at some of the lesser-known facts about the Godfather of cinema.

Lesser known facts about cinematic legend Satyajit Ray

Ray used to work for a British advertising agency as a junior visualiser. His experience in the field made him the first person to use a teaser advertising campaign for his debut film Pather Panchali.

The filmmaker has two fonts named after him. He created four Roman fonts by combining Indian motifs and calligraphy, two of which are called- Ray Roman and Ray Bizarre.

He became the first Indian person ever to be conferred with the highly coveted Oscar. He got the Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Satyajit Ray was also responsible for creating the first coloured Bengali film, Kanchenjunga, in 1962.

After 1961, Ray curated the publicity posters for all his films, while also composing their music.

The West Bengal Government, which was funding Pather Panchali, wanted the film's ending to be changed to a more positive note. The film was able to make it to the Cannes Film Festival only with the help of then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

