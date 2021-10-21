On Shammi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary; Here Are Some Foot-tapping Songs Of Iconic Actor

Legendary actor Shammi Kapoor who has etched a place in the hearts of many fans during the ’60s has always managed to steal the limelight with his acting. Shammi Kapoor’s dancing skills and stylish image gave him recognition and he gained so much popularity from it. In his journey in Bollywood, the actor appeared in a plethora of films and filmed many iconic songs that are remembered to date.

On his birth anniversary, below is a list of prominent chartbusters of his time that can never be recreated again. He was born to the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor, he was the second of his three sons. Actors Shashi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor were his brothers. On August 14, 2011, the actor breathed his last at the age of 79.

Badan Pe Sitare song from Prince

An energetic and foot-tapping number by Mohammed Rafi can make anyone dance, even today. Shammi and Vyjayanthimala won hearts as they sang and danced on this number, released in 1969. The song still leaves fans grooving on several events.

Akele Akele Kahan Jaa Rahe ho song from An Evening in Paris

The film An Evening In Paris is one of the most iconic ones of the 60s. The soul-stirring song is crooned by none other than legendary Mohammad Rafi and features Shammi Kapoor who is following Sharmila Tagore in the picturesque locales of a foreign land surrounded by snow-clad mountains.

Chahe koi mujhe junglee kahe from film Junglee

This particular song was picturized on Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu from the famous film Junglee. Shammi is seen energetic in the song while his acting was unmatchable in it that after this song he earned the title of the 'Yahoo Man'. Undoubtedly this song remains one of the most popular songs in the history of Indian music.

O Haseena Zulfonwali from Teesri Manzil

Adding charm to the iconic chartbuster was Mohammed Rafi’s voice that once again created magic. The romantic and flirtatious song was from the film Teesri Manzil. The icing on the cherry cake was veteran actor Helen’s scintillating dance moves. While these two are performing in this song, Asha Parekh and Laxmi Chhaya can be seen in the audience.

Baar Baar Dekho from movie China Town

Another one of Shammi Kapoor's classic songs is from Shakti Samanta's 1962 classic hit China Town. The lively song Baar Baar Dekho had the late actor shaking legs with Shakila like a rock star.

IMAGE: PTI