On Shashi Kapoor's 83rd Birth Anniversary, View 10 Rare Pictures Of The Legendary Actor

Indian actor and film producer, Shashi Kapoor is best known for his works in Hindi-language films. The legendary actor, who belonged to the famous Kapoor family has worked in 116 films in his career. Shashi Kapoor was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2011 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014. Today, on Shashi Kapoor's 83rd birth anniversary, here are some of the late actor's rare photos.

Some rare Shashi Kapoor photos

The legendary actor who made his debut with his brother Raj Kapoor's directorial Aag as a child actor later became one of the romance kings of Bollywood. From action to romance, the actor gave his best work to the audience and also an iconic dialogue Mere Paas Maa Hain in Deewar. The actor's notable performance has been awarded several accolades. On Shashi Kapoor's birth anniversary, have a look at some of his rare photos.

Shashi Kapoor was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and made his debut as an actor with Yash Chopra's Dharmputra in 1961. The actor led the cinema screens from the early 1960s to the late 1980s and gave an outstanding performance in several blockbusters. Shashi Kapoor's movies include Kabhi Kabhie, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Awara, Shaan, Chori Mera Kaam, Chor Machaye Shor, Aap Beati, Fakira, Kali Ghata, Rootha Na Karo, Basera, Deewar, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Kalyug, Silsila, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Ilzaam, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Namak Halaal, Phaansi, and Pyaar Ka Mausam.

Shashi Kapoor was one of India's first actors to go International and has worked in some English-language films including The Householder, Junoon, Shakespeare Wallah, Heat And Dust, and Bombay Talkie. He worked with his wife Jennifer Kendal in James Ivory directorial Bombay Talkies, Heat And Dust, Shakespeare Wallah, and in Shyam Benegal's Junoon. Shashi Kapoor met his wife Jennifer, who died in 1984 due to colon cancer, through a theatre group while he was working as a stage manager in his father's theatre group. The two fell in love and got hitched soon after. The couple had three kids Kunal, Karan, and Sanjana.

On December 4, 2017, the actor passed away at the age of 79. He had a kidney-related disease and was on dialysis for several years. If the actor had been alive, it would have been his 83rd birthday today.

Promo Image Source: National Film Archive Of India's Instagram