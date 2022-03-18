On Shashi Kapoor's 84th Birth Anniversary, Family Pays Hearty Tribute To Legendary Actor

Shashi Kapoor, the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and the younger brother of Raj and Shammi Kapoor, was the epitome of charm and romance in the Bollywood film industry. Friday, March 18, marks the 84th birth anniversary of the legendary actor. On the special occasion, the family of the evergreen star took to social media to share hearty tributes as they remembered the late actor.

Shammi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor shared a portrait of the late star on his Instagram handle. The picture of a young Shashi Kapoor appears to be hung at the memory wall of the Kapoor's family. His son, Zahaan Kapoor also shared a rare picture of the iconic star via his Instagram account.

'Happy Birthday, Dadaji'

In the unseen photo shared by him, baby Zahaan can be seen playing with his grandfather as the camera captures them together. While sharing the monochrome photo, Zahaan wrote, "Happy Birthday Dadaji" before sharing it online.

Take a look at the posts below:

Netizens remember Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor is not among us anymore, but he still remains immortal in the hearts of his ardent fans. As soon as the pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, netizens were quick to react on the same. A user wrote, "Exactly as I remember him :) the quintessential gentlemen. He was the gentlest man I have had the pleasure of knowing. The heavens are a better place with him in it".

Another user wrote, "In My Heart You shall forever be one of the Greatest icon of all the time. You were/are & will be a Legendary Star for me forever. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #ShashiKapoor (sic)". A slew of users also chanted "Happy Birthday Shashiji" under the comment section of the posts. Take a look at it here:

In a career spanning over 37 years, Shashi Kapoor has worked in 116 films. A recipient of several accolades, including four National Film Awards, the iconic star was also a part of several English-language international movies. The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2011, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 2014, for his exemplary contribution to Indian cinema.

(Image: PTI)