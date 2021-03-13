On Son Kiaan's Birthday, Karisma Kapoor Shares A Photo Of Him Donning His Favourite Jersey

On 12 March, actor Karisma Kapoor celebrated her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor's birthday. She posted a picture of her son, who had sported a Robert Lewandowski jersey, on her Instagram handle. In the caption of the picture, she also addressed her son endearingly.

Karisma Kapoor captioned her Instagram post, ‘Happy birthday my jaan #loveandlight’. Kiaan Raj Kapoor, who turned 11 on 12 March, was seen professing his love for football, and for Robert Lewandowski, the Polish player, by donning his blue jersey. Captain of the Polish football team, Robert Lewandowski also plays for Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga football club. Karisma Kapoor also mentioned her son's love for football in her Instagram post. The picture has received a lot of loving comments and wishes from Karisma's friends and fans.

A day before Kiaan’s birthday, Karisma Kapoor had celebrated her daughter Samaira Kapoor’s birthday, who turned 16 on March 10. She had posted three pictures of her daughter in the post. While the first picture was from Samaira's childhood, the following two pictures were of the mother and daughter duo celebrating her sweet 16th. In the caption of the post, Karisma Kapoor wrote, ‘You will always be my little princess Happy 16th birthday #mybabygirl #happybirthday’.

Karisma Kapoor's comeback

Karisma Kapoor, who is fondly called Lolo by her fans, was a star of the Hindi film industry in the ‘90s and had become especially famous as the leading lady of Govinda. The pair mostly starred in comedy films, like Raja Babu and Coolie No. 1, and had become a fan favourite. In 2006, Karisma Kapoor starred in the film Mere Jeevan Saathi, after which, she did not play any leading roles, until in 2012, when she starred in the film Dangerous Ishhq.

Again after 2012, she was not seen in prominent roles in movies and shows. In 2020, she made her comeback with her digital debut, with the web series Mentalhood. Revolving around a story of mothers, the show also stars Tillotama Shome, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, and Shilpa Shukla. Directed by Karishma Kohli, the series is streaming on the OTT platforms AltBalaji and ZEE5.

