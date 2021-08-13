Last Updated:

On Sridevi's Birth Anniversary, Actors Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar Pay Tribute

On Sridevi's birth anniversary; Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood celebrities remember the legendary actor. Read more.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Sridevi's birth anniversary

Image: Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and Sridevi fan page Instagram


Sridevi is often regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actresses of the Indian film industry. Sridevi is also often called the 'First Female Superstar' of India. Even after her death, Sridevi has continued to inspire several actors and had left behind a rich legacy. On Sridevi's birth anniversary Bollywood celebs like  Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and more remember the late actor.

Bollywood celebs remember Sridevi on her birth anniversary 

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a black and white photo of Sridevi. While sharing the picture, she wrote "Remembering the legend and inspiration on her birth anniversary today. Sridevi ma’am your contribution to cinema is eternal" with a heart emoticon. Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram and shared a photo of the legendary actor. The Bala actor wrote "Remembering the legend Sridevi ma’am on her birth anniversary!! She’s a true inspiration to all of us."

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of Sridevi on his Instagram story and wrote "Birth anniversary of a legend #Sridevi Ji." Rakul Preet Singh also posted a picture of the late actor and wrote " Remembering Sridevi ji. You will always live in our hearts."

READ | On Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's wedding anniversary, check out their cute moments with daughters

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor also dedicated a post to her mother. Janhvi shared a throwback photo of herself with her mother. As she shared the photo, she wrote "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you."

READ | Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor open up on change in their relationship since Sridevi's demise

More about Sridevi

Sridevi was found unconscious in her bathtub by her husband Boney Kapoor in a hotel room in Dubai where they were attending a wedding. The cause of her death was announced as 'accidental drowning', her funeral took place on 28 February 2018 in Mumbai. Sridevi started her career as a child actor at the age of 4 in the Tamil movie Kandan Karunai in 1967.  In a career that spanned five decades, she was known for her portrayals of women in challenging situations and appeared in a wide range of genres. She was the recipient of various accolades, including a National Film Award and several Filmfare Awards. She made a comeback with the 2012 movie English Vinglish which was a massive success. The movie was also premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival. Sridevi then starred in her 300th and final film role in the thriller Mom (2017). She earned critical acclaim for her performance in the movie and was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for Best Actress.

READ | 'Miss You': Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor get emotional on mom Sridevi's birth anniversary

Image: Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and Sridevi fan page Instagram

READ | On Sridevi's birthday, check out late star's 10 best regional hits that defined her career

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND