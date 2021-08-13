On Sridevi's Birth Anniversary, Actors Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar Pay Tribute

Sridevi is often regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actresses of the Indian film industry. Sridevi is also often called the 'First Female Superstar' of India. Even after her death, Sridevi has continued to inspire several actors and had left behind a rich legacy. On Sridevi's birth anniversary Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and more remember the late actor.

Bollywood celebs remember Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a black and white photo of Sridevi. While sharing the picture, she wrote "Remembering the legend and inspiration on her birth anniversary today. Sridevi ma’am your contribution to cinema is eternal" with a heart emoticon. Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram and shared a photo of the legendary actor. The Bala actor wrote "Remembering the legend Sridevi ma’am on her birth anniversary!! She’s a true inspiration to all of us."

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of Sridevi on his Instagram story and wrote "Birth anniversary of a legend #Sridevi Ji." Rakul Preet Singh also posted a picture of the late actor and wrote " Remembering Sridevi ji. You will always live in our hearts."

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor also dedicated a post to her mother. Janhvi shared a throwback photo of herself with her mother. As she shared the photo, she wrote "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you."

More about Sridevi

Sridevi was found unconscious in her bathtub by her husband Boney Kapoor in a hotel room in Dubai where they were attending a wedding. The cause of her death was announced as 'accidental drowning', her funeral took place on 28 February 2018 in Mumbai. Sridevi started her career as a child actor at the age of 4 in the Tamil movie Kandan Karunai in 1967. In a career that spanned five decades, she was known for her portrayals of women in challenging situations and appeared in a wide range of genres. She was the recipient of various accolades, including a National Film Award and several Filmfare Awards. She made a comeback with the 2012 movie English Vinglish which was a massive success. The movie was also premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival. Sridevi then starred in her 300th and final film role in the thriller Mom (2017). She earned critical acclaim for her performance in the movie and was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Image: Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and Sridevi fan page Instagram

