On Sushant's death completing 4 months, Roopa Ganguly has special gesture for 'beta'

‘SSRians’ have not been just fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, but numerous celebrities have also joined in the battle for his ‘justice.’ One of them has been Roopa Ganguly, who has raised several questions on Sushant’s death. As the unfortunate event completed four months on Wednesday, the actor-politician called him a ‘beta’ and hinted at ‘waiting’ for his justice.

Roopa Ganguly remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Taking to Twitter, Roopa Ganguly shared a video of a candle she lit for Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament wrote that she was ‘still waiting patiently’, perhaps referring to the 'truth' as the multi-agency probe into his death was underway. Calling him a ‘beta’, she added that she was missing him.

Roopa Ganguly had been one of the prominent names who had a sought a CBI probe into Sushant’s death as she pointed out loopholes in Mumbai Police's probe. The Mahabharat actor used to share numerous videos of SSR, questioning alleged social media activity of SSR and also why he had not been invited to the discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Are rushing too much on the suicide aspect of an artists and rather brushing off the fact that such a positive person could take such a step?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly pic.twitter.com/m1bO8YiCxC — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the four-month completion was marked by numerous events. SSR’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar led a march in his hometown Patna as banners and T-shirts bearing Sushant’s photos made a statement. Many wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking help in delivering ‘justice’ for Sushant.

Me PM modi ji se request karna chahati Hu ki plz sushant singh rajput ko justice dilwaye. Hume apse bhot umid hai sir. Humari bat suniye sir. Phale bhot sushant ko Lekar fake bate ho chuki hai ab or nai bhot time ho gaya Hai 4 month ho gye but koi progress nai kaha Hai culprit pic.twitter.com/gdNrxMkpSf — Vaishali Sardana (@VaishaliSardan) October 13, 2020

Similar events were held in various parts of the country. Sushant's sister share a video to honour the 'immortal', while his brother-in-law hit out at the victimisation of the family.

