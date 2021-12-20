Kareena Kapoor's firstborn Taimur Ali Khan is clocking his 5th birthday today, and the former made sure to shower affection on her little one via social media. Kareena shared a throwback video where toddler Taimur can be seen taking his first steps and eventually tumbling on the floor. Along with sharing the heartwarming moment, Kareena penned a sweet note for her 'tiger' Tim-Tim, mentioning that there's no one like him.

Apart from Kareena, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan, Kareena's girl gang Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora as well as Sara Ali Khan penned wishes for Taimur. Scroll through to take a look at their wishes.

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'tiger' Taimur Ali Khan on his 5th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, December 20, the Jab We Met actor shared the clip where Taimur can be seen clad in an adorable red and green onesie and he struts towards the camera, only to fall down midway. For the caption, Kareena wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim ♥️ no one like you mera beta." Take a look.

Sister duo Malaika and Amirta Arora also took to their respective Instagram handles and wished Kareena's son. Malaika shared a candid picture of Taimur and her son Arhaan Khan. "Happy birthday our little baby Tim," she wrote. Meanwhile, Amrita Arora posted a picture of Taimur acing the pouting pose and wrote," HAPPY BIRTHDAY OUT BABY TIM".

Apart from this, wishes also came in from the gorgeous Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan as they posted adorable pictures of 'Tim Tim' wishing him on his special day.

Taimur's birthday comes days after Kareena tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has isolated herself, however, she is ardently missing her kids. Taking to social media, she wrote," Covid I hate you…I miss my babies but …soon.. Will do this…”

