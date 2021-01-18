On 'Tandav' Row, Ram Kadam Plans 'joote Maro' Movement, Seeks Boycott Of Amazon Products

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam upped the ante against Amazon Prime over its show Tandav allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The Maharashtra Member of Legislative Assembly planned protests for the second day in the row in Mumbai on Monday. The politician revealed that he and his followers would carry out a ‘joote maro’ (throw shoes) movement against the company, seeking boycott of not just the show, but all its products.

Ram Kadam raises movement against Tandav

In an interview with Republic TV, Ram Kadam said, "Since some time, members of the film industry have been participating in the act of insulting the Hindu Gods and Goddesses. We control yourselves every time, but this time, it is hard to control, there will be ‘tandav’. Some of these people of the film industry should be hit with shoes." He added, "People worship Lord Shiva and Lord Rama. People should stop buying products from those who have insulted our Gods. Hindus around the world should delete the app, till they dont’ kneel, rub their heads, fold their hands and remove the objectionable scene." "At 11.30 am, we are going to do a ‘joote maaro’ movement at the police station at BKC. From there, we will go to Amazon office and force them to apologise. We will give a strong message, that it was enough; we won’t tolerate such an offending visual even once again,” the BJP leader continued.

Ram Kadam had earlier expressed his displeasure over the lack of apology from the makers. He had also filed a police complaint against the makers.

It's been close to 24 hrs and still no apology from Amazon. Seems like they are proud of or don't regret their demeaning act of mocking or targeting our Hindu Gods. I urge all Hindus to boycott Amazon's all products be it their shopping site or content platform — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) January 18, 2021

Among the latest legal setbacks for the show include the Information and Broadcasting Ministry summoning the makers. A First Information Report has also been registered against director Ali Abbas Zafar as well as the writer and producer in Lucknow.

Tandav controversial scene

In the controversial scene, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub seemed to be enacting a character based on Lord Shiva. He is then heard responding to a query on ‘increasing’ his social media popularity as ‘Ram ji’s followers were increasing.’

Why someone needs to take help of Hindu gods for making a movie ?#BoycottTandav pic.twitter.com/3QIKerxyTM — सत्य सनातन (@yashrajcool11) January 15, 2021

Tandav also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Gauahar Khan, Shonali Nagrani, among others.

