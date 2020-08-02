On Tape: Ambulance Owner Contradicts Sidharth Pithani's Version On Body, Mystery Grows

In a shocking development into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Republic Media TV on Sunday tracked down the ambulance driver and owner who were present at the actor's residence on June 14. The sensational investigative report by Republic TV not only exposed major inconsistencies in Sidharth Pithani's statements but also raised questions in the investigation by Mumbai Police. With two ambulances present on June 14 at Sushant's residence, there are now 3 versions on who brought Sushant Singh Rajput's body down.

Version 1: Akshay Bandgar says, 'Brought the body down myself'

Version 2: Laxman Bandgar says, 'Police brought down the body'

Version 3: Siddharth Pithani says, 'I took the knife and cut cloth'

Sidharth Pithani in an interaction with a media house said, "I got up at around 8.30 and went down. I had tea, the cook Keshav said that Sushant's door is locked and he is not opening. We tried a lot to open the door. We got help from a keymaker, he came in 20 minutes. I had informed the family too, meanwhile. Dipesh and I entered the room and saw him hanging. The first thing I did was call the police and asked them to send someone urgently. I checked the pulse, he was cold. His family member in Chandigarh asked me to get him down. I took a knife, cut the cloth, and got him down. His sister came, the police also came by then."

Republic TV's interaction with Akshay Bandgar, the ambulance driver, had another version. He said, "I brought the body down. We are hired by the police only. Have been receiving threat calls since that day from International numbers." Meanwhile, the owner of the ambulance, Laxman Bandgar told Republic TV, "Mumbai Police brought the body down."

WATCH STING VIDEO ABOVE

NOTE: Audiotape of conversation with ambulance owner Akshay Bandgar will play soon on Republic TV. Stay tuned

ALSO READ | The many warped inconsistencies in Sushant's so-called friend Sandip Ssingh's narrative

Meanwhile, in an interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, Siddharth Pithani, who claims to have been staying with Sushant Singh Rajput for over a year made contradicting statements before leaving the interview abruptly when asked about the events on 14 June.

Here are a few big contradictions in the statements he made on Republic TV:

SAYS DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT MENTAL ILLNESS BUT WAS GIVING MEDICATION: At the beginning of the interview, Siddharth Pithani, when asked about Sushant Singh’s mental health said, “I wish I know what he was going through. I really wanted to know what was that.” But later, when asked about the medication that Sushant was taking, Pithani said, “I used to give him the medication. I used to give two tablets.”

INCONSISTENT CLAIM ON ASSOCIATION WITH RHEA CHAKRABORTY: Siddharth Pithani, in his interview with Republic TV, claimed he had a personal conversation with Rhea Chakroborty before she left the house on 8 June. Pithani said, “She had spoken to me. She had told me to take care of him and I am just a phone call away, whenever you need me, just tell me, I will come back”. However, reports indicate he made contradictory claims about not knowing Rhea to another media organisation.

Sushant's flatmate Samuel surfaces; says 'Siddharth Pithani closer to Rhea than me'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.