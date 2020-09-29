'Amit' Mentioned In Deepika Padukone's 2017 Drug Chat Tracked; Denies The Conversation

The 2017 drug chat between Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash that is under the NCB scanner, mentioned the name 'Amit', and in an exclusive newsbreak, Republic TV on Tuesday tracked hairstylist Amit Thakur. When the reporter tried asking him about the October 2017 drug chat, Amit evaded the questions and denied being a part of the conversation.

When the reporter asked if he is associated with the chat, Amit said, 'It is a wrong number, I don't know which Amit you are talking about. You are talking to the wrong person.'

Deepika Padukone admits to drug chats

Deepika Padukone admitted to the chats on drugs with her manager Karishma Prakash during their questioning by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, sources said. They both were brought face to face and questioned about the chats from 2017, which the actor confirmed. The second round of questioning dawns on the duo as Deepika Padukone's unsatisfactory answers did not please the investigating agency.

Deepika and Karishma Prakash were confronted with their chats from October 2017, where the former is heard asking for ‘maal’ and 'hash' from 'K.'

Here’s the thread of the conversation from October 28, 2017:

At 10:03 AM, (+91-992-------) Deepika writes: K...Maal you have? At 10:05 AM, (+91-961-------) 'K' writes: I have but at home. I am at Bandra... At 10:05, K writes: I can ask Amit if you want At 10:07, Deepika writes: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee At 10:08, K writes: Amit has. He's carrying it At 10:12, Deepika writes: Hash na? At 10:12, Deepika writes: Not weed At 10:14, K writes: What time are you coming to Koko At 10:15: Deepika writes: 1130/12ish At 10:15: Deepika writes: Till what time is Shal there? K writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is nowhere near done in its ongoing probe into the Bollywood-drug nexus, sources have confirmed to Republic. After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest and questioning of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh among others, ‘bigger and more influential’ names are likely to tumble out soon and be summoned, as per sources. The upcoming phase of the probe is likely to last for a month and will involve the biggest names in Bollywood.

