ON TAPE: Disha Salian's Friend Who Was Allegedly At Party Tracked Down; Reluctant To Speak

In the latest in Republic's investigation into the death case of Disha Salian, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's manager, a third friend of Disha who was allegedly present in the party has been tracked down. However, she too has refused to speak up with someone in her family insisting that 'she is busy' and 'cannot talk'. When Republic Media Network asked if she can be contacted later, the reply was that she cannot do so.

When Republic TV's reporter reached Disha's friend's house and inquired about her, a woman there responded "Who are you? No, she is not here. No one is here, everyone is busy, no one can speak now. Sorry."

Earlier, Republic Media Network tracked down another of Disha's friends who was allegedly one of the attendees at the party the night she was found dead in the building compound under mysterious circumstances. The friend who attended the party said that they were under immense pressure adding that he was 'going through a lot'.

As Republic pursued the matter, he insisted that he cannot speak, and refused further inquiry. However, on being pressed, he said 'everything will come out' and spontaneously threw in a mention of Rhea Chakraborty. "I am really sorry I can not comment. We are going through a lot, I am no position to talk and comment on anything right now. Rhea is going through a lot, she is under a lot of pressure," he said to Republic TV. Yet another attendee who Republic tracked down also refused to speak.

Sooraj Pancholi files police complaint; claims harassment over Disha's alleged suicide

Sting on Disha's neighbour

The claim that the Mumbai police has thoroughly investigated the death of 28-year-old Disha Salian who allegedly jumped from the balcony of the 14th-floor apartment has fallen apart. Disha Salian's neighbour and one of the first-responders on the site, in Republic TV's sting operation, revealed that the Police let everyone from the party at Disha's fiance Rohan Rai's apartment go scot-free despite the death of one of their friends.

The neighbour revealed that when he rushed to the site, Disha's fiance Rohan Rai was inebriated and in shock when he saw Disha's body in a pool of blood. Rohan was accompanied by another female friend. He further revealed that when the Police arrived, the people partying at Rohan's house had "vanished" and added that about 6 to 8 people went along with the ambulance (though it is unclear whether Disha's body went via ambulance). This first responder also disclosed that the Police did not cordon off the area where Disha's body had fallen and that he could see bloodstains on the ground and on a nearby car the next morning.

'Reverification started over last 4-5 days': Building security on Disha Salian death probe

ON TAPE: Disha's friend asked about party says 'all will come out; Rhea under pressure'

Sting on security head supervisor

In another sting, the security head supervisor of Disha's building claimed that her body was taken to the hospital by her friends and Rohan Rai (Disha's fiance) in their private vehicle. "Her friends took the body before the police came. Rohan was also taking out his car at that time. Then the police came and they started inquiring first and then they went. The Police did not take the body" he said.

"No ambulance came, that's what the security said that they took her in their private vehicle. Now what happened on the way, I have no idea about that. Whether they put her in the Ambulance later or how they went, I cannot tell that, but they took her in a red colour vehicle from the building," he added.

The Security supervisor said that Rohan left that night and returned the next day in the early morning. "I have got to know that Rohan has not come to the house since the past 15 days. I am the head of the security so I asked my guards and they told me that he is not there," he added. In all, the security head put forth that the Mumbai Police was only now inquiring about the death. A link to Sushant Singh Rajput's death has also been claimed, and Disha's case files were deleted when the Bihar police went to inquire.

ON TAPE: 'Disha's friends took body, not police; The probe is new,' says building security

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.