On Tape, Disha Salian's Neighbour Shares Her Take On June 8 Events, Says 'didn't Know Her'

The link between the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian has been a constant talking point, with even some politicians and film celebrities raising it. While Mumbai Police that probed both the cases have remained mum on the alleged connection, sources claim that the Central Bureau of Investigation, that is probing the SSR case, has vented into the celebrity manager’s death as well. Amid reports of the CBI’s investigation into Disha’s death, her neighbour claimed that she did not know Disha and that she had only ‘heard a noise.’

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Got In Touch With Lawyer After Disha Salian's Death: CBI Sources

Disha Salian’s neighbour stung

When asked about details from June 8, the day Disha fell from a Malad building, her neighbour, in a Republic TV sting operation, said, “I don’t know anything, I only know that she fell from upstairs. We know nothing, we only heard a noise, and then saw it, that’s it."

When asked about the police enquiry, she replied, “Yes, everything had happened.” She also shared that her statement had been recorded by the police.

The neighbour then stated, “We don’t know who she was. We were not acquainted with each other.” “Out of humanity, we went to see who had fallen. Did not even know her name, and that we came to know later,” she added.

Disha Salian death

Disha Salian fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. There have been numerous theories doing the rounds on the incident, also a party held at the flat on the same day, allegedly attended by influential names.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV had claimed that Sushant had told his sister ‘they won’t leave me’ after hearing the news of Disha’s death.

As per sources from CBI, Sushant had contacted a lawyer after hearing about Disha’s death. The attendees of the party in question are also likely to be questioned. In one of the major developments, Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which Disha used to work, was questioned by the CBI on multiple occasions.

READ: CBI May Call Disha Salian's Party Attendees In Sushant Probe; 'nepotism' May Be Explored

READ: In Huge Sushant Case Development, CBI Quizzes Disha Salian's Employer Cornerstone's CEO

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.