ON TAPE: Disha's Friend Asked About Party Says 'all Will Come Out; Rhea Under Pressure'

In an explosive sting in the Disha Salian death case, Republic Media Network tracked down Disha's friend who was allegedly one of the attendees at the party the night she was found dead in the building compound under mysterious circumstances, in what was immediately termed a suicide. The friend who attended the party said that they were under immense pressure adding that he was 'going through a lot.' Over the course of Republic's attempts to speak to the friend, he insisted that he cannot speak, and refused further inquiry. However, on being pressed, he said 'everything will come out' and spontaneously threw in a mention of Rhea Chakraborty.

"I am really sorry I can not comment. We are going through a lot, I am no position to talk and comment on anything right now. Rhea is going through a lot, she is under a lot of pressure," he said to Republic TV.

On being asked about the kind of 'pressure' Rhea was going through, Disha's friend brushed aside his previous comment saying that it was mainly 'mental pressure.' The friend, whose name is undisclosed, refused to comment any further on the matter, showing signs of fear and unwillingness to speak.

Last week, after the Supreme Court set a 3-day deadline for Maharashtra government to file a report on all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai Police had asked people to approach the Malvani Police station in Malad, if they have any information regarding Disha Salian's death.

In another part of Republic's investigation, a neighbour described what happened that night. The first-responder said that Disha's fiance Rohan Rai was inebriated and in shock when he saw Disha's body in a pool of blood. Rohan was accompanied by another female friend. He further revealed that when the Police arrived, the people partying at Rohan's house had "vanished" and added that about 6 to 8 people went along with the ambulance (though it is unclear whether Disha's body went via ambulance). This first responder also disclosed that the Police did not cordon off the area where Disha's body had fallen and that he could see bloodstains on the ground and on a nearby car the next morning.

Police only questioned Rohan Rai and the security guard and allowed the rest of the people in the party go without any interrogation. Apart from the neighbour, Republic TV also approached security personnel who claimed that Disha's body was taken in a private red car by a group of her friends from the party. This person also revealed in the sting operation that after 60 days of death, the Police has re-started their investigation and have been questioning many of the building residents lately. The security personnel made it clear that the police hadn't inquired about the matter in its totality in almost 2 months since the death on June 8.

