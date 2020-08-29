On Tape: Eyewitness Claims 'Sushant's Leg Was Broken' & 'there Were Needle Marks'

Sushant Singh Rajput case opens up like never before with a shocking testimony — an eyewitness who carried the late actor's body at the hospital and who was with the body reveals details of what he saw. Making a sensational claim, the witness on tape stated that "doctors between themselves were telling each other that it is a murder and not a suicide." He claims, "The doctors were saying it from afar. I overheard them. That's all I know."

The witness further alleged, "If you commit suicide then your tongue will come out and excreta or urine comes out, but we could not see anything wet or body fluids coming out. His body was completely dry. If you want more information, then you must ask the police officials what they have to say about it. Only they can tell what they saw. I am telling you the truth about what I saw because I don't lie. I don't know the names of the doctors, but I was listening to them. They were constantly saying that it was a case of murder."

The witness further claims, "The bones of his legs were broken. One of his legs was fat and the other was thin. Was he handicapped before? No. He was fine before. But then his bones were broken and you could see needle marks on his neck." Talking about Rhea Chakraborty's presence in the hospital, the witness told Republic TV, "When his girlfriend came in the morning, she was allowed to be inside for 25 minutes. I was inside with her. She was asking Sushant for forgiveness and crying profusely."

A week into the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation has shared an update into the probe. The agency has confirmed that they are examining the angles of both homicide and abetment to suicide.

The CBI on Friday interrogated Rhea in connection with Sushant’s death, for over ten hours. After leaving the DRDO guest house Rhea and her brother Showik, directly visited Santacruz Police Station and were later escorted by the Mumbai Police to their residence from there. Rhea had reached Mumbai's Santa Cruz police station to file a complaint about 'media hounding'.

