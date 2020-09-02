ON TAPE: 'Most Bollywood Actors Are Under Drug Influence While Filming,' Reveals Insider

In an explosive revelation, an insider familiar with the Bollywood industry has told Republic TV that all junior artists are well connected with drug dealers and that the senior artists procure drugs with the help of these juniors. He added that the ongoing investigation into the drug nexus to which Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik has been linked will 'reveal a lot of names'.

'Most actors under influence during shoots'

As the drug angle in the Sushant death probe gets bigger, the insider told Republic TV that that most actors take drugs, and that the maximum number of them are under the influence while shooting. Stating that investigative agencies should have probed into the drug nexus earlier, the insider said that 'drugs are also supplied to get a recommendation for a role'.

Providing specific details, he said that LSD paper is available for about Rs 1000- Rs 1100, and in bottles for 49 drops for Rs 12,000. He said that LSD is consumed in most parties in Mumbai and that drinks are easily spiked by using 1 drop of LSD. Furthermore, he said that specific sim cards are used for drug trading, and they are destroyed after the deal is done.

This explosive revelation comes right after Republic TV stung a drug peddler and exposed how easily drugs are available in Mumbai.

Republic TV's sting on a drug peddler

Earlier in the day, Republic TV has stung a drug peddler who admits that he can 'arrange' cannabis, marijuana, 'white stuff', MD, cocaine, and other drugs if he is informed 'an hour before'. The drug peddler who is stung also says that a Bollywood actress had come to them for drugs for her party. He also assures that he will get 'whatever drug is needed' while warning Republic TV's under-cover reporter to not 'get him involved in any matter'.

The sting showed just how easy it is to buy a wide variety of drugs in India's financial capital, and exposes how Bollywood celebs are directly involved in the buying and use of drugs.

Showik's drug chats come to the fore

Republic TV has already reported that the NCB on Wednesday arrested an alleged drug dealer named Zaid who has revealed the name of another person named Basit who was in contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. Both have been detained.

Moreover, in a big revelation, Showik's CDRs and chats have also come to the fore and NCB sources have confirmed that the agency has found strong evidence of how he was in touch with drug peddlers. It was Showik who introduced Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda to the drug peddlers, CDR and chats show, as per sources who added that after achieving this major breakthrough in the case, the NCB will soon summon Rhea and Showik for questioning.

NCB sources added that Showik had sought the purchase of 5 grams of drugs for Rs 10,000 via Samuel Miranda and cell tower data showed Miranda being within 125m of the drug dealer consequent to this. The NCB also submitted a list of 18 persons allegedly involved in the drug nexus to the Mumbai Police. Of these, four are said to be 'big names', including one actor, one filmmaker and two politicians.

