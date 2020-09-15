'No Questions; Grill Put After Disha's Death,' Reveals Rohan Rai's Guard Who Called Cops

In an exclusive sting by Republic TV on the building guard of late Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai, it has been revealed that there were no bloodstains on Disha's body when she fell, and that no questions were asked by the police when they came after his call. Rohan Rai's building guard admitted on tape that he saw no bloodstains on Disha's body even as she fell from the 12th floor.

He claimed that despite lots of complaints about the case, Police are not ready to take action and have not questioned anyone in the case. He also revealed that he was on duty till 2am that night when Disha died and said that it was he who called the Police and ambulance, but by the time they arrived, Disha's friends had taken the body to the hospital in their own car. Moreover, Rohan Rai's building guard confirmed that Disha stayed with her boyfriend Rohan in the building and that after her death, a 'white grill' was put up at the spot from where she fell.

ON TAPE: Revelations by Rohan Rai's building guard

"Yes, this is the same place where Disha was staying. She fell behind this car. I was on duty that day till 2 in the night. She fell down from 12th floor. She fell outwards. (voice unclear) you see if someone commits a theft then the police put them in jail but in Disha's case, police did not question anyone. Not even for a minute, not even people who were present at that time. I called the police and the ambulance. Till then her friends took her body in the car."

Furthermore, when asked about the bloodstains, he said, "No bloodstained. Rohan Rai was her boyfriend. Yes, she was his girlfriend. She used to stay here. She used to stay for 15 days here and 15 days there." He added: "Yes they put this white grill, not the black grey grill, the white grill."

WATCH THE FULL STING ABOVE

READ | Sushant spoke to Rhea after Disha Salian told him of 'wrong' at June 8 party: Nitesh Rane

'Where is Rohan Rai?': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

Earlier on Monday, in an explosive set of disclosures, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has claimed that Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai knew everything about what happened on June 8 leading to Disha's death and subsequently leading to Sushant's death.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Nitesh Rane questioned Rohan Rai being 'nowhere in the picture' of the investigation so far and when pressed, said that he 'knew whatever Rohan Rai knew', referring to the events of June 8 - specifically a party in Juhu which Disha Salian attended before her death later that evening at Rohan Rai and her apartment building in Malad.

Nitesh Rane said that Disha's fiance knows the 'truth about June 8' and is allegedly in hiding. "You have to understand that there are very straight-forward evidence or a straight-forward link. And, there is a very suspicious way things have started unveiling after June 8th which led to the 13th. If you see, Disha Salian did not stay with her parents, but, in a live-in relationship with a guy called Rohan Rai. Surprisingly, they both were in a live-in relationship, madly in love. They were planning to settle down by the end of this year or next year. That is what we have heard. Surprisingly, since Disha's death, nobody has heard about this guy called Rohan Rai till today, and what is his stand on the entire Disha Salian episode? Why isn't he coming out and saying that this isn't a suicide and this is what has happened?," Rane said.

READ | Disha Salian Death Case: Nitesh Rane Dares Rohan Rai, Says 'will Go To CBI, If He Doesn't'

Rane claimed, "He is not even coming out and saying that. He has completely disappeared. Why he is not anywhere in the picture right now? Coincidentally, on June 9th, Rohan Rai and his friends were co-ordinating on Disha's funeral. Now if you look at the provisional post-mortem report, the date is on June 11th. So, if Rohan Rai and his friends were co-ordinating Disha's funeral on June 9th, how did the post-mortem report get dated on June 11th? And, what were they co-ordinating on June 9th? So it all gives rise to the suspicion on the character of Rohan Rai and why is he not in the picture? Why is he not coming out and saying that this is what had happened? If it's wrong, it's wrong."

READ | In Disha Salian & Sushant cases, Arnab asks 'What happened on June 8?' Nitesh Rane answers

Watch Nitish Rane's explosive interview below

READ | I Know What Rohan Rai Knows: Nitesh Rane's Stunning Sushant-Disha-June 8 Party Disclosure

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.