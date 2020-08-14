Rhea Chakraborty Dialled Sushant's Former Staff Samuel Miranda On July 14: Sources

In another development into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Republic TV has accessed some more call records of Rhea Chakraborty and found out that she had a conversation with Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda for 1,191 seconds on July 14, 2020. One month after Sushant's mysterious death, Rhea dialed up Samuel Miranda, the same person who has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for nine hours in the money laundering case linked to Sushant.

The question arises what could have led Rhea to call Miranda as according to sources, Rhea did not speak to Miranda beyond 100 seconds for almost a year. When Republic TV approached Samuel Miranda, he refused to speak. Why was Rhea in touch with a former staff of Sushant?

Earlier, Miranda had recorded his statement with the Bihar Police, which had been investigating the case in Mumbai. He had gone into ‘hiding’, as per his neighbours, since then before his appearance at the ED. It is being reported that he also used to manage the finances of Sushant, on behalf of Rhea. Samuel Miranda is also named in the First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Republic TV has been at the forefront in unravelling the mysteries of the sensational events before and after the demise of Sushant. Apart from the interview of Ankita Lokhande, statements of Sushant’s flatmates like Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Haokip, friends Sandip Ssingh, Smita Parikh, family lawyer, bodyguard, cook, trainer, ambulance driver, some in a sting operation, have unearthed the numerous inconsistencies in the case.

Centre bats for CBI Probe

The Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

Pointing out that the Maharashtra police had not filed an FIR in the case yet, the Centre argued that the '56 statements recorded' by the state police had no backing in law in the absence of 'investigation'. The affidavit has also claimed that as the Maharashtra police can start an investigation after filing an FIR, it does not get jurisdiction to record statements. It stated that the police were required to intimate the nearest executive magistrate and draw up a report of the apparent cause of death, description of the body, marks or weapons found on or near the body - prior to filing an FIR.

