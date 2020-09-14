On Tape: Rohan Rai's Building Guard Claims, 'Cops Didn't Interrogate Anyone On June 8'

With the focus on Disha Salian's mysterious death on June 8 in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, Republic TV conducted a sting on Disha's fiance Rohan Rai's building security guard who on tape was heard saying that "Mumbai Police didn't interrogate anyone on June 8" and also alleged that 'by the time police reached, Disha's friends took her in a car to the hospital'.

"Disha fell from the 12th floor at around 1.30 AM. I was on duty until 2 AM. When she fell, I called the police and an ambulance. Till then her friends took her body in the car. The police had come late on the spot. It took them at least 10 minutes. By that time the body had been taken by those known to Disha to the hospital by the car," the guard was heard saying on the tape.

Talking about Disha's fiance Rohan Rai, the guard claimed, "It was his flat. She was his girlfriend. She used to stay here. She used to stay for 15 days here and 15 days there."

BJP MLA NITESH RANE QUESTIONS ROHAN RAI'S ABSENCE

Questioning Rohan Rai intentions, Nitesh Rane in an interview with Republic TV claimed that Disha's fiance knows the 'truth about June 8' and is allegedly in hiding. "You have to understand that there are very straight-forward evidence or a straight-forward link. And, there is a very suspicious way things have started unveiling after June 8th which led to the 13th," Rane claimed.

"If you see, Disha Salian did not stay with her parents, but, in a live-in relationship with a guy called Rohan Rai. Surprisingly, they both were in a live-in relationship, madly in love. They were planning to settle down by the end of this year or next year. That is what we have heard. Surprisingly, since Disha's death, nobody has heard about this guy called Rohan Rai till today, and what is his stand on the entire Disha Salian episode? Why isn't he coming out and saying that this isn't a suicide and this is what has happened?," Rane alleged.

