Samuel Miranda's Neighbour Claims, 'Mumbai Police Asked Him Not To Speak To Anyone'

In yet another sting operation by Republic TV, Samuel Miranda's neighbour on tape claimed that he was asked not to speak to anyone by the Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh's death case. Samuel Miranda was the late actor's house manager, allegedly hired by Rhea Chakraborty.

The CBI has also filed an FIR against Samuel Miranda and 5 others in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with #SushantSinghRajput's death case. pic.twitter.com/KEy7iCegcv — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Samuel Miranda, staffer of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a money laundering case stemming from a complaint filed by the actor's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, officials said. They said Samuel Miranda was questioned at the central probe agency's office in Mumbai and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED is understood to be questioning him about the activities at the late actor's house in Bandra area of Mumbai.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook, trainer and many others have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

