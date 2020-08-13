ON TAPE: Sushant Singh Rajput's Staff Dipesh Sawant Traced; Family Gives Evasive Answers

The mysteries of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death have brought lens on all those who were associated to him and particularly those who lived with him. Some of those who have been under the scanner include Siddharth Pithani, his flatmate and team member, who has been questioned by the Mumbai Police and also the Enforcement Directorate. Another person, who was also present in the house where the late actor died, Dipesh Sawant, however, has been missing from the limelight.

Republic TV traces Dipesh Sawant

In a sting operation, Republic TV managed to trace the residence of Dipesh Sawant, who was Sushant’s staff member. However, his family members gave evasive answers as the channel tried to arrange a meeting or at least see him once. The door was opened by his brother Vivek Sawant, who said, “What do you want?”

He then said, “No, sorry. It should be our concern right, if we want to talk or not.”

When asked about the reason why they were not allowing Dipesh to talk, Vivek replied, “There is no reason.” and later said “He is not at home now. He has gone outside.”

“What do you want to talk about? There is nothing to talk about. You are media I can understand, but it’s not that you had a personal connection,” he then said.

When asked about Dipesh lying low since Sushant’s death, Vivek said, “We are going by the law, he has given the statement as he was asked about; we have spoken to the authorities. It’s a personal loss, so talking about it (is hard). Sorry, it is not possible at all, if it would’ve been possible, I’d have done it.”

Dipesh’s mother too refused to talk and shut the door.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police had taken up the investigation of the case, and amid the flak the force received, Sushant’s father approached the Patna Police, who registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating, conspiracy, among others. The Bihar Police then, alleging non-co-operation from their counterparts in Mumbai, recommended a CBI probe to the Centre, that accepted the request.

The CBI then registered an FIR against Rhea and the others. Currently, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments of Rhea’s plea to transfer the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai. The Enforcement Directorate too has questioned Rhea and the other accused in the money-laundering case stemming from the FIR.

