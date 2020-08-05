ON TAPE: Sushant's Aide Questions Sandip Ssingh's Role In Death, Draws Link To Disha

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, Sushant Singh Rajput's aide, revealed shocking details in a sting operation and raised questions on Sandip Ssingh's role in covering up the actor's death. Sandip Ssingh has been claiming that he was a close friend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput but in an exclusive one-on-one conversation with Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Ssingh's statements and details from June 14 (when Sushant died), did not appear to add up and showed inconsistencies.

Sushant's aide claims that he personally spoke to Sandip Ssingh's associate who gave him the party's details that was held at Disha Salian's residence. Sushant's aide also alleged that 'big guys called Disha' but she had already 'informed Sushant' about this.

"The late actor wanted to reveal everything to the media and he shared this with Sandip Ssingh. If he had just called the media and not said anything to Sandip, nothing would have have happened either to him or to Disha and Sandip's plans would've flopped. That guy told me that as soon as Sandip got to know about it, he told them. Why did he have to tell them? If he had kept mum, Sushant would have been safe, the truth would have come out," the aide is heard saying in the sting operation.

"Sushant shouldn't have told Sandip about his plans because he in turn told the people who were present at the party — 'the big guys'. Sushant Singh Rajput's death is related to Disha Salian. He changed 50 sim cards in 5 days," Sushant's aide alleges on the tape.

The many warped inconsistencies in Sushant's so-called friend Sandip Ssingh's narrative

Who is Sandip Ssingh?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-flatmate Samuel Haokip in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stated that he does not want to believe the versions out in the media, including the one by Siddharth Pithani, who was also his flatmate, and added that he had never heard of Sandip Ssingh.

Sandip Ssingh was snapped at the actor's residence, was present at the hospital where the post-mortem was conducted, and even during the funeral, before going to console the family in Patna. However, a friend of Sushant on Arnab Goswami's show The Debate has claimed that none of the family members knew Sandip, and that all his actions were ‘all his PR.’

Speaking on Republic TV, Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh said, “Sandeep Ssingh is not related to anybody in the family. If he says, 'I am a very close friend of Sushant,' I have not seen him at least anywhere close to him, none of the family members including the sisters. And he was keeping his hand on her shoulders, and pictures were clicked by his PR; it was all his PR. They have no idea who is this guy and where he came from.”

On Tape: Two ambulances at Sushant's residence contradicts Sandip Ssingh's version

