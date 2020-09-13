On Tape: Sushant's Ex-driver Spills The Beans; Claims Rhea Handled Finances

With the Central Bureau of Intelligence probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the mystery behind the actor's death is getting intense with every passing day. In Republic TV's exclusive sting operation on Sunday, Sushant's driver claimed that the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty gave drugs to Sushant.

Sushant's driver claims, 'Rhea took charge of the house and was firing the staff. Rhea controlled Sushant's finances. The staff used to tell me that it is 'Rhea Raj' in the house. Rhea made Sushant's driver Rajat do her father Indrajit's duty."

"Whenever we called, she said Sushant is sleeping. How much can one sleep? Which means she kept giving something to him," driver was heard talking. Talking about Rhea's car, the driver claimed, "I think the vehicle, she did not have the vehicle before meeting Sushant."

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation into the case is still underway, after taking over from the Mumbai Police, which had first investigated the case. On Saturday, the CBI called Sushant’s trainer Samee Ahmed, and previously questioned prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, Sandip Ssingh and many others.

Rhea is currently lodged in the Byculla jail till September 22, for her involvement in a drug cartel, after Narcotics Control Bureau probed the charges. The agency had started the probe on the basis of evidence provided by the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the financial impropriety allegations levelled by Sushant’s family.

