On Tape: Sushant's Former PA Dismisses Suicide Theory; Claims, 'he Never Locked His Door'

The probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is deepening as people close to the actor are now choosing to speak out. The theory of Sushant committing suicide gets demolished in yet another testimony by Republic TV.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Sushant's former PA, Shabbir who worked for the actor from 2017 to 2019, joined the chorus of the many testimonies recorded by Republic Network, slamming the suicide narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"I shot 'Dil Bechara' with sir. Also shot 'Chhichhore' with him. I was in touch with Ashok, one of the oldest staff members of Sushant Sir. I tried contacting Sushant Sir but couldn't because Rhea Chakraborty had entered his life. But then, I got in touch with Keshav, another staff member. He took a day to revert... I don't know who he spoke to — Rhea or Sir — but Keshav told me that Rhea has asked all the old staff to leave. She will hire new staff," Shabbir claimed.

"Ashok was there, I was there, Dipesh, Abbas (who used to edit stuff) and Dushyant Sir was there, but later we got to know that even they were asked to leave. When I was at Capri heights, 15th-16th floor was ours. Sushant Sir used to stay on the 16th. He never locked his door. I used to wake him up for shoots. Till the time I was there, he was fine. There was no health problem. Bindaas chal raha tha. His family (especially Priyanka Didi) used to visit him quite often and that used to make him happy," as told by Shabbir on tape.

WATCH FULL VIDEO ABOVE

Sushant's sister mobbed at ED office, Vidyut Jammwal, Richa Chadha express displeasure

SC reserves order

After hearing the arguments of all participants in the case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The apex court has directed all parties concerned to file a response by Thursday in Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

In its previous hearing, the Supreme Court had granted Maharashtra government three days' time to place all facts on record pertaining to its investigation in the case so far. The top court bench is hearing the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking stay on the probe by Bihar Police and CBI in the matter. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging from his apartment on June 14 with no suicide note. The case has been handed over to the CBI after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's proposal and the central investigating agency has also filed an FIR in the matter.

Sushant case: Bihar govt in affidavit to SC alleges 'political pressure on Mumbai Police'

ALSO READ | Sushant case: Shekhar Suman asks 'big question' to get 'lead'; dismisses suicide 'theory'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.