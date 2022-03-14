Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami along with the cast of his film 'The Kashmir Files', opened up on why the film that chronicles the genocide and forced exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits was made after 32 years. The director countered, offering how when Schindler's List was made over 4 decades after the Holocaust, no one questioned Steven Spielberg why it was made then or what it showed. Agnihotri said that as humans, people should respect the dead and the people who suffered.

While speaking to Arnab, Vivek Agnihotri said, "Schindler's List was made over 4 decades after the Holocaust. Nobody asked why it was made then. Nobody questioned what is shown in the film because I think we are humans and we should have some respect for the dead and the people who suffered."

"However, I want to ask you one thing, there have been 8 huge and biggest directors, producers and stars, who have made 7-8 big films which justify, normalise and intellectualise terrorism and give a reason for why terrorism took place. They were set in the same period of 1990 and not even one single film mentioned Hindus, forget everything else. Since there were these many big films, then why is this small film a big problem?" he added.

Speaking further about how the film was made, the director revealed, "We didn't write this film. Every line was written by terrorists and professors. We interviewed 700 victims. Everyone had been talking about the victims, but nobody was talking with the victims. After the abrogation of Article 370, a lot of people are going & getting proclamations from US universities. Here, the Rhode Island house of representatives has acknowledged the genocide, that's the achievement of the film."

#KashmirFilesDebate | We didn't write this film. Every line was written by terrorists and professors. We interviewed 700 victims. Everyone had been talking about the victims, but nobody was talking with the victims: @vivekagnihotri, Director https://t.co/mUT3Xl9r9L pic.twitter.com/rZrH8aDGP6 — Republic (@republic) March 14, 2022

More about The Kashmir Files

Penned and helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-funded terrorists. The film features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty among others.