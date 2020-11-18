On V Shantaram's 119th Birth Anniversary, Take A Look At His Awards & Accolades

November 19, 2020, marks the 119th birth anniversary of a legendary filmmaker and producer Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre, referred to as V Shantaram. In his noteworthy career, which spanned 65 years from his role as Krishna in Baburao Painter's Surekha Haran to his final directorial venture Jhanjhaar, V. Shantaram gave numerous impeccable performances in the Hindi cinema. Some of the widely popular works in the repertoire of the late director-actor includes Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Amar Bhoopali, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Do Aankhen Barah Haath and Zunj, among many others. On the occasion of V Shantaram's birth anniversary, take a look into the awards and accolades his has under his belt.

V Shantaram's awards and accolades

For his 1955 directorial venture, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, V Shantaram bagged a couple of popular awards. The film won two noteworthy awards, name All India Certificate of Merit for Best Feature Film and President's Silver Medal for Best Feature Film in Hindi. On the other hand, Shantaram also received the Filmfare Award for Best Director.

Another film that has won numerous recognition and awards in Shantaram's repertoire is 1957's release Do Aankhen Barah Haath. In the comedy-drama, Shantaram not only donned the hat of the director but also played the lead. The film was an instant hit. The awards and accolades under its belt include 1957's President's Gold Medal for the All India Best Feature Film and President's Silver Medal for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Meanwhile, in 1958, it won Berlin International Film Festival, OCIC Award, and Berlin International Film Festival: Silver Bear (Special Prize).

Later in 1985, Shantaram was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his excellent contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. The late director-actor died in 1990. However, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India, in 1992.

V Shantaram's career

As mentioned above, he marked his debut as an actor in the silent film Surekha Haran, which was released in 1921. After winning hearts as an actor, Shantaram marked his directorial debut in 1927 with Netaji Palkar, a biopic. The actor-director also launched his daughter Rajshhree and actor Jeetendra in the showbiz with his directorial venture Geet Gaya Patharon Ne.

