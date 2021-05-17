On Vicky Kaushal's B'day, Rumoured GF Katrina Kaif Has 1 Wish; Sunny Posts Celebration Pic

Film celebrities might not be enjoying the best of times with the halt on shootings and the inability to meet their friends due to the COVID-19 lockdown-like restrictions in Mumbai. As Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 33rd birthday, he too had just his family members around. Brother, actor Sunny Kaushal gave a glimpse into the celebrations while rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif penned a heartwarming wish for the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

B'day wishes for Vicky Kaushal from Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky seemed to have had a ‘stay at home’ birthday celebration as his brother Sunny posted a candid shot of the birthday boy, dressed in casuals, flashing his smile. One could also see the delicious-looking birthday cake and the ‘Happy Birthday’ decoration in the background as the Gold actor conveyed his greetings for the occasion.

Meanwhile, another close person in his life, Katrina Kaif posted a sweet wish on her Instagram stories. Sharing a candid snap of Vicky being all smiles alongside soldiers, the Thugs of Hindostan star wished the ‘Happiest Birthday’. She wished that he remains ever-smiling.

It was around this time last year that rumours of the duo being a couple had surfaced. Though the actors have not confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted regularly at each other's residences and also at parties, apart from occasional exchange of messages on social media.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has multiple films in his kitty at the moment. This includes the biopics on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a reunion with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on Aswathama and a romatic film opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

